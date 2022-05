The Asher Glade Church of the Brethren will be holding its annual Ice Cream Social on June 11 at the church. Dinner starts at 4 p.m., with an auction beginning at 6 p.m. There will be chicken and ham dinners, scalloped potatoes, sloppy joes, hot dogs, and chili dogs, coleslaw and homemade rolls, as well as their homemade ice cream. Proceeds will benefit the Asher Glade Ladies Aid and their local and worldwide missions. All are invited to attend.

FRIENDSVILLE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO