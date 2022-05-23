Gas line hit in Amberley Village

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police and fire crews are at the scene of a derailed train in Hamilton where several train cars have overturned. It happened Friday morning at 8:05 when a CSX train derailed at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to a statement from the Hamilton Police Department.
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are working to clear several railroad crossings after a train derailed in Hamilton Friday morning. Sgt. Rich Burkhardt of the Hamilton Police Department says the train derailed around 8:05 a.m. at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Four boxcars, two of which are empty...
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Wyoming police and fire crews were called to the scene of a crash around 7:45 a.m. after a vehicle ran off Springfield Pike (Ohio 4) near Oliver Road and crashed into a home Thursday morning. Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady says that based on witness statements,...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was fatally shot and another was critically wounded on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a Cincinnati-area Walmart, authorities said. The shooting occurred at a Walmart in Fairfield Township, located in Butler County north of Cincinnati, WCPO-TV reported. During a news conference...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Thursday afternoon. The victims are a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both males, according to police at the scene. EMS transported the 17-year-old to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries. The 18-year-old was taken...
COVINGTON, Ky. — 10:25 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71/75 at Exit 192 toward 5th Street has been cleared, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Stop-and go traffic remains backed up to Exit 186 toward KY-371 and...
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 6:57 p.m. Police have cleared the incident and all lanes are open again. Firefighters and police are on scene after a vehicle flipped onto it's side on I-275, Tuesday afternoon. Police have blocked off the two right lanes as they work to clear the incident after...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Metro bus driver was taken to a hospital after she was hurt in a head-on crash in West Price Hill early Wednesday, a Metro spokeswoman confirms. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. and shut down Glenway Avenue at Oliva Avenue for more than an hour.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for hitting and killing a Tri-State church musician who was walking in the bike lane on Beechmont Avenue will. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Melba Marsh also suspended Andrea Bengal’s license for the rest...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting in the northern Cincinnati suburbs Thursday night is under arrest on aggravated murder and other felony charges. Police identified the shooter Friday morning as Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A ramp from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati will be closed for a month for bridge repair. The I-471 north ramp to westbound US 50 will close for 30 days beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured onto I-71, the Norwood Lateral and I-75. Crews will work on...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating an auto theft that occurred on the evening of Thursday, May 25. The theft took place in the 3000 block of Burnet Avenue when two unknown suspects got into a 2016 Nissan Murano that was left running in front of the location. Police...
ERLANGER, Ky. — 4:54 p.m. Police have cleared the crash and traffic is returning to normal. Police have blocked the right lane on I-275 eastbound after a vehicle crash Monday afternoon. The crash was reported by traffic cameras at 4:05 p.m. and police quickly blocked off the lane. Traffic...
CINCINNATI — A man has died after an overnight crash in Bond Hill Tuesday. It happened around 2:19 a.m. in the 5000 block of Rhode Island Avenue to investigate a fatal injury traffic crash. Police said the man, identified as 43-year-old Ronnie Givens, was driving when he lost control...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter in Westwood. Police say a suspect, described as a white male, was confronted by the victim, saying "he had the wrong car." Officials say the man fled in a silver Hyundai with an Ohio license...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Tuesday made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Cincinnati’s Columbia Tusculum neighborhood earlier this month. Officers found 23-year-old Jeremiah Borders with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence on Eastern Avenue around 8:14 p.m. on May 5. Borders...
DAYTON — A horse has died after being hit by a SUV in Trotwood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to reports of a car that struck a horse in the roadway in the 700 block of North Union Road around 5:25 a.m. Trotwood Police said Wednesday afternoon that...
