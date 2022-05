If you were handed $1000 to do something positive in your community, what would you do with it? That's a question that Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek and the City of Oneonta are asking Oneonta residents right now thanks to recent approval by Oneonta's Common Council on an initiative of Mayor Mark Drnek's to lend a helping hand to people in the community who wish to make it a better place to live. This initiative is simply called "The Oneonta Community Initiative" (OCI) and the idea is to financially support groups and individuals with monetary awards ranging from $200 to $1000 who wish to use that money to somehow make the community better. Every three months as much as $5000 will be handed out for this initiative. That idea of making the community a better place is open to interpretation and imagination but here are some ideas so you get a sense of what the Mayor is looking for from people who apply for funding.

