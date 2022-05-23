Motorcyclist killed in collision with tow truck on Niagara Falls Boulevard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday evening, a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Around 6 p.m., Niagara Falls police say Richard Fiori, 41, was headed east on a Kawasaki motorcycle when he hit an eastbound tow truck that was in the process of making a u-turn.

Police say the crash happened on the street’s 7000 block, which is near 70th Street. First responders came to the scene in an attempt to save Fiori, but the Wheatfield man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck, whom police identified as a 68-year-old, is cooperating with police as they investigate the matter. Anyone with information they believe could help investigators can call (716) 286-4563.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .