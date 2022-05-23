ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcyclist killed in collision with tow truck on Niagara Falls Boulevard

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5kZO_0fnMk1M100

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday evening, a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Around 6 p.m., Niagara Falls police say Richard Fiori, 41, was headed east on a Kawasaki motorcycle when he hit an eastbound tow truck that was in the process of making a u-turn.

Police say the crash happened on the street’s 7000 block, which is near 70th Street. First responders came to the scene in an attempt to save Fiori, but the Wheatfield man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck, whom police identified as a 68-year-old, is cooperating with police as they investigate the matter. Anyone with information they believe could help investigators can call (716) 286-4563.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 9

Related
WIVB

49-year-old shot on Minnesota Avenue Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a man was shot on Minnesota Avenue Wednesday night. Just after 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue. A 49-year-old man was shot in the arm while inside a...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Cyclist Hit By Vehicle In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Jamestown on Thursday afternoon. The Jamestown Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the corner of Main and Second Street around 3:40 p.m. following the collision. Medical crews were tending to the male victim on the sidewalk before...
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tow Truck#Police#Traffic Accident#Kawasaki#Associated Press Award#News 4#Twitter
informnny.com

New York suspect allegedly bit liquor store staff during robbery

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an incident at a New York liquor store. According to New York State Police, on May 23, Troopers out of Lockport arrested 48-year-old Robert J. Harris of Niagara Falls. This was after Troopers were called to a robbery at...
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Decomposed body found on Michigan Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found on Michigan Avenue late Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue around 11:40 a.m. to a report of a dead person. When officers arrived, they found “badly decomposed human remains,” according to a city spokesperson. […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Guns, cash and meth seized from Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man is facing a federal charge after Buffalo Police recovered weapons and meth from his Pooley Place home. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Htoo Lwai on the 100 block of Pooley Place. The search turned […]
2 On Your Side

Fire breaks out Wednesday at Shawnee Golf Course

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Wheatfield. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, it received numerous calls Wednesday reporting a commercial structure fire at the Shawnee Golf Course. Deputies arrived to the golf...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Disorderly Person at Southside Address

A report of a disorderly person at an address on Jamestown's south side late Monday night resulted in an arrest. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 11:15 PM and located 24-year-old Allen Gunari. in front of the residence, allegedly making threats. Gunari was taken into custody after a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Human remains found in Niagara Falls

Per the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. At approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers discovered badly decomposed human remains. At this time, it cannot be...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy