SAN MATEO – A new grocery store on the Peninsula is drawing praise from environmental groups, as it does not offer items packaged in single-use plastics. Byrd's Filling Station is now open in Downtown San Mateo, a zero-waste establishment."It's important to have a zero-waste store here on the Peninsula because right now, the only local options we have are to drive all the way to San Francisco," said owner Laura Porter. "Byrd's Filling Station is a zero-waste grocery store. Essentially, we've taken the concept of a traditional grocery store, and we've reimagined all of the products in it without single-use...

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO