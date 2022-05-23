ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Police searching for teens, Clean up and rebuild, Breezy and stormy, Black Fire update, Mutt Strutt

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFSQD_0fnMj7cA00

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Police search for five teens accused in Albuquerque gas station shooting – Albuquerque Police are looking for five teens involved with killing a woman at a Maverik gas station back in March. The teens are accused of killing Kayla Montano. Police say it looks like it was a drug deal gone wrong and a case of mistaken identity. Police say on March 25, Montano was at Maverick getting gas and snacks with her family when five teens pulled up with a grudge. Court documents say 19-year-old Diamond Salazar and 17-year-old Caprice Sicilia claim they were robbed and pistol whipped at Columbus Park. They say one of their cell phones had been stolen and tracked to the Maverik area. Then 16-year-old Adam Sedillo, 15-year-old Estevan Lucero and 16-year-old Ty Gallegos showed up. Without confirming that Montano was the person they were looking for, police say they shot up her car, killing Montano and injuring her driver.

[2] New Mexico man rebuilding after wildfire destroys property – Some families are left trying to figure out how to clean up and rebuild after the devastating Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire. Jon Carleton of Mineral Hill, and his mom live on the same property. Almost everything on their property, two houses, three tool sheds and an art studio with decades worth of his mom’s art burned and are gone. They believe they’re among the first to receive financial help from FEMA, but says it will only go so far. The Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire has burned more than 310,000 acres.

[3] Severe storms, cooler temperatures and clouds – Monday morning is cool and quiet. The winds will pick up to around 30 mph today, drawing moisture into eastern New Mexico. Storms will develop off of a dry line in eastern NM this afternoon, moving eastward through the evening and overnight. Storms will end Tuesday morning in the northeast highlands, and then another round of storms will develop off of the dry line Tuesday afternoon in eastern NM, pushing eastward through the evening. There is a low to medium threat of severe storms in east-central and southeast New Mexico Monday afternoon through the evening.

[4] Black Fire burning 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences – Fire crews continue to battle the Black Fire. New evacuations are in place for Taylor Peak and Turkey Creek areas. Also, area 7 east of Forest Road 150, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail are under evacuation orders. Officials say the fire is human caused and are now investigating. The fire has burned more than 130,000 acres and is 6% contained. Winds are not expected to stop in the next few days.

[5] Altura Park hosts pet fair, raises money for nonprofit – Altura Park is starting the week off on a high note following the Mutt Strutt fundraiser. It was the first pet fair hosted by the parks neighborhood association. The event was raising funds for Positive Links, a local nonprofit that raises awareness about the connection between animal abuse and human violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fire comes dangerously close to homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico are working to contain a fire that erupted next to the Rio Grande. The fire forced evacuations of nearby homes and businesses Wednesday night. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted, but people in the area have been told to be ready to evacuate again.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Busting ‘organized retail crime’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ongoing operation for the last year has police and special agents in the Albuquerque-metro area targeting shoplifters who, in many cases, are accused of doing more than just stealing high-dollar items from stores. Lead by the New Mexico Attorney General, the crackdown is targeting what authorities call “organized retail crime.” KRQE […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM installing radios to make it easier for law enforcement to communicate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is installing land mobile radios for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The university says after a 2006 fire in Zimmerman Library, they realized law enforcement couldn’t communicate in portions of the building including the basement. The system would change that and prevent first responders […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Two in custody following standoff in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police have taken two individuals into custody following a brief standoff near Coors and Bluewater. Police say the standoff started when a person fled a stolen vehicle and became barricaded inside of a convenience store at the intersection. No additional information has been released.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nahl#Albuquerque Police#Maverik#Caprice
KRQE News 13

Two new names added to APD Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has added two new names to the Metro 15 list. 43-year-old Hector Rascon and 30-year-old Jesse Gene Harmon have both been added to the list. The Metro 15 is a list of top drivers of crime in Albuquerque. Rascon is a convicted felon, according to APD he has an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Innocent victims, Hero teachers, Hotter day, Bosque fire, Convention center

Thursday’s Top Stories Mountainair police officer resigns after controversial video comes out As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out Jakwon Hill signs with New Mexico Highlands New program aims to stop gun violence at Albuquerque high school US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites EXPLAINER: What Turkey’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 27 – June 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NASA to help ID where Albuquerque should plant 100-thousand new trees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve spent anytime in Albuquerque during the warm season, you’ve probably found yourself accidently stepping on hot concrete at least once, only to quickly run for some shade. Or maybe you’ve told your kids they can’t use the plastic slide at the park because it might burn their legs. Some might say “that’s just desert life,” but others insist it doesn’t have to be that way.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bigrapidsnews.com

Firefighters rescue 'Cinder' the elk calf from fire's ashes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf found amid the ashes of the nation's largest wildfire as calving season approaches its peak in New Mexico and fires rage across the American West. Missoula, Montana-based firefighter Nate Sink said Tuesday that he happened upon...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy