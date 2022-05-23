KRQE Newsfeed: Police searching for teens, Clean up and rebuild, Breezy and stormy, Black Fire update, Mutt Strutt

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Police search for five teens accused in Albuquerque gas station shooting – Albuquerque Police are looking for five teens involved with killing a woman at a Maverik gas station back in March. The teens are accused of killing Kayla Montano. Police say it looks like it was a drug deal gone wrong and a case of mistaken identity. Police say on March 25, Montano was at Maverick getting gas and snacks with her family when five teens pulled up with a grudge. Court documents say 19-year-old Diamond Salazar and 17-year-old Caprice Sicilia claim they were robbed and pistol whipped at Columbus Park. They say one of their cell phones had been stolen and tracked to the Maverik area. Then 16-year-old Adam Sedillo, 15-year-old Estevan Lucero and 16-year-old Ty Gallegos showed up. Without confirming that Montano was the person they were looking for, police say they shot up her car, killing Montano and injuring her driver.

[2] New Mexico man rebuilding after wildfire destroys property – Some families are left trying to figure out how to clean up and rebuild after the devastating Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire. Jon Carleton of Mineral Hill, and his mom live on the same property. Almost everything on their property, two houses, three tool sheds and an art studio with decades worth of his mom’s art burned and are gone. They believe they’re among the first to receive financial help from FEMA, but says it will only go so far. The Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire has burned more than 310,000 acres.

[3] Severe storms, cooler temperatures and clouds – Monday morning is cool and quiet. The winds will pick up to around 30 mph today, drawing moisture into eastern New Mexico. Storms will develop off of a dry line in eastern NM this afternoon, moving eastward through the evening and overnight. Storms will end Tuesday morning in the northeast highlands, and then another round of storms will develop off of the dry line Tuesday afternoon in eastern NM, pushing eastward through the evening. There is a low to medium threat of severe storms in east-central and southeast New Mexico Monday afternoon through the evening.

[4] Black Fire burning 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences – Fire crews continue to battle the Black Fire. New evacuations are in place for Taylor Peak and Turkey Creek areas. Also, area 7 east of Forest Road 150, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail are under evacuation orders. Officials say the fire is human caused and are now investigating. The fire has burned more than 130,000 acres and is 6% contained. Winds are not expected to stop in the next few days.

[5] Altura Park hosts pet fair, raises money for nonprofit – Altura Park is starting the week off on a high note following the Mutt Strutt fundraiser. It was the first pet fair hosted by the parks neighborhood association. The event was raising funds for Positive Links, a local nonprofit that raises awareness about the connection between animal abuse and human violence.

