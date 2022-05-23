24-year-old woman who went swimming in Sarasota found near Longboat Key, police say

The body of a woman who went swimming off South Lido Beach on Saturday night has been recovered near Longboat Key, the Sarasota Police Department said Monday morning.

Everliz Valentina Vega Medina, 24, had gone swimming with a friend between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., but only her friend made it back to shore.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Vega Medina’s body was found in the water just off Longboat Key.

Her body was found about two hours after Sarasota Police had temporarily suspended the search. Marine and dive teams from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Emergency Services, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and U.S. Coast Guard have been searching since just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Vega Medina is from Venezuela, and her family has been notified.

Sarasota police do not believe foul play was involved but are investigating her death.