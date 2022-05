One person was injured during a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway near Myrtle Beach yesterday. Horry County Fire Rescue Crews were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a boat that crashed into a mile marker in the area of Watertown Avenue. They responded both by land and water. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating but no other information is currently available.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO