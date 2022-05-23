ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLORADO DENVER GAS PRICES: 10 cheapest places to get gas in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of Americans will hit the road next weekend for Memorial Day weekend. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.59 as...

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What does it take to buy a gun in Colorado?

Colorado gun shops are a line of defense in helping keep guns out of the wrong hands. Who is restricted from buying a firearm in Colorado?. Landscaper leaves job unfinished after homeowner …. Arapahoe Sheriff changes take-home car policy to …. Temperatures to hit 80s next several days, storms …
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

CO experts say adoption of all-electric interstate big rigs faces long haul

A Nikola Tre electric truck on display at the Colorado State Capitol in March.Colorado Department of Transportation. (Across Colorado) Back in March, Aurora-based Wagner Equipment Corp. became the first in Colorado to offer an electric semi truck. As of Tuesday, the heavy equipment dealer hadn’t sold any of the Nikola Corp. vehicles but had three “solid” proposals in front of potential customers.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

Colorado woman dies in US 85 collision with Freightliner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Beating Boebert a top theme of forum among 3 Democrats in Colorado’s 3rd District

Unseating U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Silt who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, is a strong motivator for three Democratic primary candidates who spoke at a candidate forum in Grand Junction on Wednesday. Boebert will first have to beat her primary challenger, Don Coram, a Republican state senator and former state representative from […] The post Beating Boebert a top theme of forum among 3 Democrats in Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Southern Colorado could become home to the world’s largest Dark Sky Reserve

A coalition of South Central Colorado communities, federal agencies and organizations is working to tamp down light pollution and create what could become the world’s largest International Dark Sky Reserve covering some 4,200 square miles. They want to keep the sky dark, so the stars will stay bright and unobscured by artificial light.
COLORADO STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Awful Highway Expansions in Denver and Portland are Halted

State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
DENVER, CO
FingerLakes1.com

Colorado taxpayers expected to see at least $500 as a tax rebate

Colorado taxpayers will see a tax rebate of $500 later this year. Gov. Polis will utilize TABOR to give back to taxpayers. Initially, Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado taxpayers would get a $400 rebate using TABOR funds. Now, based off conversations with the Department of Revenue, they have announced that the rebate will be at least $500 for single filers. That means that joint filers will see $1,000. Find additional details here.
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WANTED: Murder suspect last seen north of Colorado in Cheyenne Tuesday night

CHEYENNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is on the run from authorities in Nebraska. Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are reporting they believe Davin Darayle Saunders was in their jurisdiction Tuesday night at a Walmart following a disturbance with a gun. When police tried to make contact with Saunders, he had fled the area on foot. Saunders is wanted by police in Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges.
CHEYENNE, WY

