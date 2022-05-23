ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Jump 19 Cents Compared To Last Week

By WGVU News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan state average declined slightly after reaching a new record high. AAA says Michigan gas prices have jumped 19 cents compared to last week… however, the Michigan state average declined slightly after reaching a new record high. Gas prices...

Michigan Has the Third Most Overpriced City in the U.S.

It’s a wild ride for the housing market right now, and prices keep going up. Now that interest rates are also going up, chances are the market will finally cool off a little bit, but only time will tell if it makes a significant difference or not. I’m always watching the market, because I would like to buy my first home someday soon- or at least someday.
A $24 Million Juggernaut: A Look At Northern Michigan's Airbnb Market

Nearly $500,000: That’s how much money Airbnb hosts in the City of Traverse City area pulled in over Memorial Day weekend last year, with the average host earning $800 over the course of the weekend. That’s just one of many eye-opening statistics recently shared with The Ticker. As Traverse City approaches yet another Memorial Day weekend – and with it, the start of yet another summer tourism season – we crunch some of the numbers to find out just how big Airbnb is in northern Michigan.
Michigan utility companies preparing for possible power shortages this summer

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Hillsdale Board of Public Utilities is preparing for the possibility of power shortages this summer. It could be a problem all across the state. According to officials from Hillsdale BPU the Midcontinent System Operator, which is the organization that oversees the power grid in 15 states including Michigan, is warning of possible power shortages this summer during peak time demands.
Lutsen Mountains owner to buy Michigan ski resort

The owner of the Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak ski areas plans to acquire the largest ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Charles Skinner announced Wednesday that he'd struck a deal to buy the Big Snow Resort, which spans over 1,000 acres. The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas...
Was Michigan Involved In The Civil War?

We usually hear about the “War Between the States” but only occasionally pinpointing Michigan. Michigan did indeed become involved, even though no battles took place here. Michigan sent many troops and generals – the most famous being Custer. Aside from Custer, among the generals were Elon J. Farnsworth, Byron Root Pierce, Orlando Metcalfe Poe, Israel Bush Richardson, and Orlando B. Willcox. Initially, Michigan governor Austin Blair wound up sending seven regiments to fight, when he was only asked for one.
A look at Michigan’s somewhat confusing gun laws

DETROIT – One thing is clear: Michigan’s gun laws are confusing. There are guidelines with exceptions upon exceptions, laws about different types of guns, contradicting laws about where guns can and can’t be carried, and there was even proposed legislation that, if passed, would have officially allowed people to legally carry concealed guns inside schools, churches and other pistol-free zones.
Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
West Michigan manufacturer plans $9.9M expansion, up to 140 new jobs

HOLLAND, MI — A Holland manufacturing company has received a $2.3 million state grant as part of a $9.9 million expansion at the business that could add up to 140 new jobs. JR Automation, which was founded in 1980 and is based in Holland, has entered into a long-term lease at 40 East 64th St. in Holland. The company plans to invest $9.9 million in building renovations, machinery, equipment and rent. The expansion is expected to create 140 new jobs that pay $62,000 annually, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
A guide to Michigan’s boating laws: What you need to know

There is a reason that Michigan is among the leaders in the nation for registered boats. With four of the five great lakes surrounding us, 10,000 inland lakes and ponds, and a 35,000 mile web of rivers, streams, and wetlands, it is important to know the rules of the water road. Here is what we think you need to know if you’re heading out on the boat anytime soon.
Michigan Senate passes fuel tax pause bills

A summer suspension of Michigan taxes on motor fuel passed the state senate today. Republican state Senator Roger Victory says pausing the gas tax is necessary as prices soar:. “While state government is seeking historic budget surpluses, Michigan family budgets are being stretched thin.”. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich,...
New bill: Speed in Michigan construction zones, get a ticket in mail

Michigan drivers speeding through construction zones on state highways would be caught on an automated speed radar and issued warnings and fines under a bill pending in the Legislature. House Bill 5750 would give the Michigan Department of Transportation and state police authority to set up an automated speed enforcement...
Suicide stalks rural Michigan

Tucked away in the northeast Lower Peninsula, a cluster of sparsely populated Michigan counties is best known to some as a destination for remote camping and prized trout fishing. But this forested landscape is also home to a grim fact of life that’s been quietly present for decades ─ it’s...
