Tether, the firm behind USDT, the world's biggest stablecoin by market capitalization, has announced the launch of a new stablecoin pegged on a 1:1 ratio to the Mexican peso. According to the a statement from Tether, the new stablecoin, a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to fiat and remains constant, will be called "MXN₮" and will be initially launched on three major blockchains including Ethereum, Tron and Polygon.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO