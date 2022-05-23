ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Ex-Fort Bragg worker gets 3 years for taking bribes

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago

WILMINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man who worked at Fort Bragg was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for bribery and money laundering related to government contracts, according to a federal prosecutor.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release that Calvin Alfonza Jordan, who pleaded guilty to receiving bribes, was a procurement agent assigned to the Operations and Maintenance Division, Directorate of Public Works at Fort Bragg. The directorate is responsible for design, construction, maintenance and operation of utility systems on post, along with providing centralized management of Army family housing.

Court documents showed that from 2011 into 2019, Jordan used his position as a procurement agent to receive bribes of approximately $200 per order from various vendors contracting with the directorate in return for increasing the number of federal contracts given the vendor.

Prosecutors estimate Jordan received $773,600 in illegal bribes.

Two other men have been indicted in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Fayetteville man sentenced for leading ‘network’ of drug dealers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was sentenced to almost two years in prison for ‘leading a network of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine distributors’, according to the Department of Justice. Garry Jermaine Alford, 49, previously pled guilty to:. 1 count of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro man sentenced for role in meth trap house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in meth trafficking. Court documents presented at the sentencing hearing said Robert Lee Best, 61, was named in an indictment filed on March 12, 2020. That indictment charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine from 2018 to March 12, 2020, and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

NC man under $10M bond after fentanyl bust

WILMINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man is jailed under bond of more than $10 million after a drug bust in which sheriff’s deputies seized more than 1,000 pills laced with fentanyl. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said its vice and narcotic unit recently concluded a three-month...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Crime & Safety
youthtoday.org

New, multimillion-dollar jail is no panacea for juvenile offenders

In a letter to the Durham County Commission in North Carolina, prison journalist Lyle C. May, who is incarcerated in Raleigh, N.C., opposed its unanimous vote to spend $30 million on a new juvenile jail. Its 10 signers, including May, were under 18 years old when they went into the juvenile justice system.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Former Robeson detention officer charged for smuggling phone

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into cellular phones being smuggled into their detention center has led to a former detention officer and inmate being charged. On Tuesday, May 24, the sheriff’s office said a cell phone was recovered and seized from...
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Money Laundering#Bribery#Ap
WITN

Several arrests following large fight in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston Police say four adults have been arrested and juvenile petitions filed against a 16-year-old following a large fight where several guns were drawn. Officers say they responded to the McDonalds on West Vernon Avenue for a large fight. While suspects had guns, police say no shots...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Army
cranberryeagle.com

Men accused of using counterfeit bills

Cranberry Township Police arrested three North Carolina residents who they say used counterfeit money at multiple stores in the county. Police filed charges Wednesday against Jamal Woodcock, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., Taquan D. McFarland of Charlotte, N.C., whose age was not included on his docket sheet, and Jeremiah J. Evans, 18, of Charlotte, N.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Store clerk and juvenile charged after NC teen girl dies in crash

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A St. Pauls store clerk and a 17-year-old boy were charged after a teenage girl died in a crash on May 7 in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Ameer Mohamed Sal Alhobishi, 19, of St. Pauls, was arrested and charged with selling malt beverages to […]
SAINT PAULS, NC
wpde.com

Bennettsville murder solved with the arrest of man, police say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials say that 34-year-old Adrian Ingram, 34, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy in the death of 37-year-old Robert Lee Covington in December of 2021, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
cbs17

Missing, Murdered, Unsolved: Who killed Joshua McLean?

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On March 3, 2020, crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Garner. Bullet holes were found in the side of a Ford Mustang and paramedics rushed Joshua McLean to the hospital after someone shot him multiple times. “From everyone we...
GARNER, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man sought in double homicide in Fayetteville kills himself

The 29-year-old Clayton man who was the suspect in a double murder in Fayetteville committed suicide Tuesday morning, May 17, according to authorities. Officer Jeremy Strickland, a spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said Rhaim Mosies Santiago killed himself in Smithfield in Johnston County after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Pitt County man has been arrested and charged in the murder of another man that occurred Wednesday night. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Mozingo’s Corner Stop. Deputies arrived to find Jaquan Davis, 21, of Greenville lying in […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy