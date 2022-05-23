ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police investigate threats against Avs’ Nazem Kadri

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgYqy_0fnMbCes00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An investigation is underway following alleged threats made against Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri after the playoff game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

“The Colorado Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with law enforcement to investigate the threats,” the Avalanche shared in a statement to FOX31 on Sunday.

Greg Wyshynski said the alleged threats happened after Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington suffered a season-ending injury after a collision with Kadri.

O’Connor scores 1st playoff goal in Avs win over Blues

At 6:45 into the first period, Calle Rosen and Nazem Kadri collided, and both went flying into Jordan Binnington.

Binnington left the game with a lower-body injury . He will miss the remainder of the series.

Former hockey player Akim Aliu said on Twitter that he spoke to Kadri about the collision with Binnington.

“Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in. Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on,” Aliu said .

The Avalanche will take on the Blues in game 4 of the series on Monday night. Colorado leads the series 2-1.

The associated press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 of their second-round series. Logan O’Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Ryan O’Reilly had a goal […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Blues overcome MacKinnon hat trick, 3-goal deficit to force Game 6 with Avs

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored 3:38 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues fended off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, overcoming a three-goal deficit in a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Bozak unleashed a shot from near the blueline that got past Darcy Kuemper. It capped a remarkable comeback […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Pueblo on Monday. On Monday, May 23, at approximately 4:17 p.m., Pueblo Police were sent to the 1500 block of NorthLa Crosse Avenue on a reported dead body. Pueblo police arrived to find the body of an adult male in a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo PD investigating suspicious death

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a suspicious after a body was discovered. On Monday, May 23, PPD was dispatched to the 1500 block of North La Crosse Avenue on a dead body. Officers arrived to find an adult male deceased on scene. Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and a […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Denver, MO
State
Colorado State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
KXRM

Woman impersonating CSPD officer arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman who had been impersonating a CSPD officer. The woman, identified as Misty Henry, was taken into custody under charges of a class six felony for Impersonating a Peace Officer. On Monday, CSPD officers of the Gold Hill Division received reports of an individual […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

May 23 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below: If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Driver ejected from motorcycle after losing control

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after losing control going into a curve, Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries on scene despite lifesaving measures from members of the American Medical Response team (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). The motorcyclist was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Akim Aliu
KXRM

EPSO looking for 16-year-old runaway

COLROADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing runaway. 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security/Widefield on Main Street, wearing white sweat pants with a red heart, black zip-up hooded sweater with gray and black graphics, and white sneakers. She […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Governor Polis signs Family Affirmation Act in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis was in Pueblo on Monday to sign the Family Affirmation Act, which creates a streamlined adoption process for parents conceiving through assisted reproduction. Previously, some parents, often LGBTQ+ couples, who conceived using assisted reproduction had to go through the legal adoption process in order to be recognized as legal […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man connected to four homicides in Pikes Peak region arrested

PIKES PEAK REGION — Law enforcement officers from multiple counties in southern Colorado arrested a man for connection to the murders of four people, earlier this week. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz. He was taken into custody on four counts of First Degree Murder on May 19. He is currently being […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputy grabs falling woman by her clothes, saves her life

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hailing one of its deputies as a hero, after he saved a woman’s life earlier this month. It happened during the morning rush hour on May 12. Deputies say callers noticed a woman on a bridge overpass over Highway 115 along South Academy […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs#Police#Kdvr#The St Louis Blues
KXRM

Pueblo burglary, shooting suspect identified, more details released

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has identified the suspect in a burglary and shooting that occurred on Thursday, as well as further details on the incident. Just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, Pueblo Police were sent to a business on East 4th Street on a burglary. Someone from the business chased […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

New airtanker base in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 got an inside look at the new airtanker base at the Colorado Springs airport ahead of a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday. The base is the fifth and largest firefighting airtanker base in the Rocky Mountain Region. It houses six reload pits for any type of contracted airtanker and allows multiple airtankers to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Apartment fire on Wahsatch knocked down, displaces residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a working structure fire just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was at a small apartment complex on Wahsatch Avenue south of downtown Colorado Springs. CSFD reported that smoke and flames were visible when they arrived on scene, and the complex was successfully evacuated of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclists celebrate 15th Veterans Recognition Ride

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Motorcyclists joined the 15th anniversary Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride to honor U.S. military service members. City of Fountain Police and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office escorted the motorcycle procession from Sarges’ Grill, 6436 S US Hwy 85-87. The path traveled through Fontaine, Marksheffel, Highway 94, Curtis Road, Fountain Mesa and […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
KXRM

Wife of Pueblo man convicted of dismembering his mother sentenced

PUEBLO, Co. — The wife of a Pueblo man charged with the homicide of his mother was sentenced, Friday. Melanie Cuevas was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in January for being an accessory to the murder of her mother-in-law. Melanie’s husband, Anthony Cuevas, was convicted of dismembering his 58-year-old mother, Mary […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigates shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Citadel Mall Sunday night. Police tell FOX21 News the shooting took place after 6 p.m. A person was found in the food court with a gunshot wound in the chest and another bullet had grazed their arm. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy