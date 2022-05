A state board approved plans for a new outpatient surgery center earlier this month, the first of its kind in Ames. A partnership between Mary Greeley Medical Center and McFarland Clinic, the center was recently approved by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council. The center is expected to reduce the need for rescheduling, improve affordability and help with surgeon retention and recruitment.

