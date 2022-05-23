ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doja Cat Cancels The Weeknd’s Tour, Festival Concerts Due To Tonsil Surgery

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat announced on May 20 that she has pulled out of upcoming performances due to tonsil surgery. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going...

www.bet.com

Popculture

Doja Cat Undergoes Surgery for Issue Brought on by Vaping and Drinking

Doja Cat is recovering after she recently underwent surgery. The 26-year-old "Kiss Me More" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she required tonsil surgery due to a scary infection she got just prior to her performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which saw her take home two trophies on May 15. The celebrations of her big wins, however, were quickly shortened after her tonsil infection was exacerbated by drinking and vaping.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

John Legend Is Addicted to a Love Who’s ‘Dope’ in New Song

Click here to read the full article. John Legend has dropped “Dope” featuring J.I.D, the first single from his upcoming album. The title of his eighth studio album and the release date has not yet been revealed. Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Ryan Tedder, Legend co-wrote “Dope” with Charlie Puth, Tedder, and J.I.D. In the song, Legend and J.I.D sing, and rap, respectively, about their addiction to the women they love on the summery, feel-good track. “She’s so dope/Wanna be her dope fiend/She showed me what dope mean,” Legend sings on the hook. “She’s so dope/She can be my dope queen/We can...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cinemablend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Wears Cute Dress To BBMAs With Kylie Jenner To Support Dad Travis

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards served as a family date night for Travis Scott, 31, Kylie Jenner, 24, and daughter Stormi, 4! The eldest daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper looked like she was having a blast as she walked the red carpet alongside her parents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. She wore a one-sleeved white mini dress by Rick Owens with matching white combat boots. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
