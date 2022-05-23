Doja Cat Cancels The Weeknd’s Tour, Festival Concerts Due To Tonsil Surgery

Click here to read the full article. John Legend has dropped “Dope” featuring J.I.D, the first single from his upcoming album. The title of his eighth studio album and the release date has not yet been revealed. Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Ryan Tedder, Legend co-wrote “Dope” with Charlie Puth, Tedder, and J.I.D. In the song, Legend and J.I.D sing, and rap, respectively, about their addiction to the women they love on the summery, feel-good track. “She’s so dope/Wanna be her dope fiend/She showed me what dope mean,” Legend sings on the hook. “She’s so dope/She can be my dope queen/We can...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO