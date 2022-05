The family of Richard Alan Galganski is deeply saddened by his unexpected passing on May 19, 2022. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Rick retired from UPS in 2003. Rick’s deep and unwavering passion was being a firefighter. Through his dedication, he joined the Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Department in 1975 and eventually served as Fire Chief before moving to the Outer Banks, NC in 2003. There he immediately joined the Corolla Volunteer Fire Department, ultimately serving as Chief of the department. In 2015 Rick and his wife purchased a home in Southern Shores, where he then joined the Southern Shores Fire Department. Rick loved Nascar and being on or near the water. He was a talented woodworker and all-around maintenance man and when not at the fire department, could be found in his workshop. There were very few things that Rick couldn’t build, repair, or replace when tasked to do so, and always found time to help others. He was a registered donor and as such he will continue to help people “repair and replace” to rebuild their lives.

