The road will be closed while this project is ongoing. JEFFERSON/SCOTT COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations next week on S.R. 356 in Jefferson and Scott Counties. Work will take place starting as early as Wednesday, June 1, between S.R. 62 and the east junction of S.R. 203 in Lexington. State Road 356 will close daily from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while work is in progress.

SCOTT COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO