Bogalusa, LA

Sheriff: Bogalusa businessman arrested

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 4 days ago

Kelvin R. Thomas, 57, a Bogalusa businessman, was arrested on Thursday, May 19, by detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. Thomas, a resident...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for May 24, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on May 24, 2022:. Tysheen Kelley, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, driver’s license-none, insurance-none, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony, resisting an officer, contempt of court (two counts) Gary McIntyre, bond surrender. Anterrius Walker, illegal...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Cathy Freeman

Cathy Purvis Freeman, a native of Bogalusa and resident of Franklinton, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Resthaven Living Center in Bogalusa, at the age of 71. Cathy is survived by her uncle, Robert Purvis Sr. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Cathy was...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Denise Tisdale

Denise Tisdale, 87, of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was a past member of The Young Married Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church member and extraordinary pianist and excellent seamstress. Denise was a member of Roogaroo and GG Carnival Group. She loved to travel all over the world.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

City council approves redistricting plan

During a special called meeting on Wednesday, May 18, the Bogalusa City Council approved a redistricting plan for the city’s voters, after receiving updated population figures from the 2020 census. The council decided from six possible plans, ultimately choosing “Plan E.” The vote to approve was 5-0 — city...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Vickie Hunt

Vickie Lynn Hunt passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Bogalusa, at the age of 58. Vickie was born in Freeport, Texas, on Sept. 25, 1964. Vickie was a dedicated mother and wife. She put her family’s needs and wants before her own. She fiercely loved her chihuahuas, Bella, Scooter and Trouble. She was and will always be a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. When she was not caring for her family, she enjoyed watching her movies, doing crafts and doing nail designs. Vickie went to cosmetology school and has never lost her love of nails and hair even though she was no longer physically able to do either anymore. Her presence will be greatly missed.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for May 25, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Sweet Beulah Baptist Church Youth Ministry will host the NAACP Youth Division on Sunday, May 29. The youth service will begin at 11:15 a.m. The public is invited. St. Paul A.M.E. Church. Join for the...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for May 25, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Fair Association invites Washington Parish artists to participate in the 2022 Fair Poster Contest. The entry deadline is Friday, July 29. Rules for poster entry are as follows: Entrants must be Washington Parish residents (or native college students) and at least 18 years old. The design should be 16 by 20 inches and not exceed 18 by 24 inches (portrait/vertical) on mat board, illustration board, canvas or heavy paper. Format is up to the artist. The poster design may contain “Washington Parish Fair 2022,” or the printer can add appropriate lettering digitally. Include a small sketch to indicate letter design and placement. The design may pertain to the Fair in general or to a specific part of the Fair. It must be non-commercial (not used for any other purposes such as T-shirts, cups, etc.). If an identifiable person is used, a letter of release to all publication rights and royalties must accompany the design. The theme for this year’s fair is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.” The poster can follow the theme and include the theme name but is not required. Individuals may enter more than one design. Previous entries may be considered. Each entrant must sign a release of rights and royalties of publication. Entries will be released back to the artist after the 2022 Fair concludes. The poster will not be included in the 2022 fair catalog. Poster designs can be entered from now until Friday, July 29, at Hancock Whitney in Franklinton or Bogalusa during regular business hours. Email wpffposters@gmail.com for more information.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Varnado’s Lewis, Washington come in 5th, 6th at state

Varnado’s Zamoriyon Washington and Jamari Lewis were fifth and sixth at the Class 2A state meet that was held at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on the campus of LSU on May 6. Washington ran the 100 and was fifth after running it in 11.20 seconds. Lafayette Christian Academy’s Devin Walton won in 10.75.
VARNADO, LA
#Illegal Drugs#Wpso#Louisiana Highway 424
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton went against Shaw in spring game

Franklinton took to the field last Wednesday at home and faced Archbishop Shaw in the spring game. “We took a step in the right direction this week in practice and it carried over into the scrimmage, but there’s a lot of work to be done on both sides of the ball,” Franklinton coach Guy LeCompte said on Thursday. “This was a good opportunity to go against a good team and a good coaching staff.”
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Summer league begins today

Franklinton and Pine’s boys basketball teams are competing in the Lakeshore Summer Basketball League that started on May 24 and runs until the end of June. Games will be held on each Tuesday and Thursday and are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. with the last contest set for either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa played Higgins in its spring game on Thursday

Bogalusa’s Lumberjacks competed against L.W. Higgins in their spring game that was held at Ben’s Ford Christian School on Thursday, as work on Bogalusa’s new track continues. “It went ok,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “We accomplished some things that we wanted to accomplish. There are some...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa Balloon Festival celebrates inaugural event

The Bogalusa Parks, Recreation and Culture Commission presented the inaugural “Bogalusa Balloon Festival” from Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, at George R. Carr Memorial Airfield in Bogalusa. The event was originally scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was delayed until this year. The sky was filled...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sports Briefs

Bogalusa Venture Crew 313 has spots available on its canoe racing teams. The group is preparing for several canoe races this spring. Participants must be between the ages of 13 and 21. There is no cost to join, as the crew funds the racing through its work programs. The group...
BOGALUSA, LA

