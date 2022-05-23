Sheriff: Bogalusa businessman arrested

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Fair Association invites Washington Parish artists to participate in the 2022 Fair Poster Contest. The entry deadline is Friday, July 29. Rules for poster entry are as follows: Entrants must be Washington Parish residents (or native college students) and at least 18 years old. The design should be 16 by 20 inches and not exceed 18 by 24 inches (portrait/vertical) on mat board, illustration board, canvas or heavy paper. Format is up to the artist. The poster design may contain “Washington Parish Fair 2022,” or the printer can add appropriate lettering digitally. Include a small sketch to indicate letter design and placement. The design may pertain to the Fair in general or to a specific part of the Fair. It must be non-commercial (not used for any other purposes such as T-shirts, cups, etc.). If an identifiable person is used, a letter of release to all publication rights and royalties must accompany the design. The theme for this year’s fair is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.” The poster can follow the theme and include the theme name but is not required. Individuals may enter more than one design. Previous entries may be considered. Each entrant must sign a release of rights and royalties of publication. Entries will be released back to the artist after the 2022 Fair concludes. The poster will not be included in the 2022 fair catalog. Poster designs can be entered from now until Friday, July 29, at Hancock Whitney in Franklinton or Bogalusa during regular business hours. Email wpffposters@gmail.com for more information.

