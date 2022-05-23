Sheriff: Bogalusa businessman arrested

Vickie Lynn Hunt passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Bogalusa, at the age of 58. Vickie was born in Freeport, Texas, on Sept. 25, 1964. Vickie was a dedicated mother and wife. She put her family’s needs and wants before her own. She fiercely loved her chihuahuas, Bella, Scooter and Trouble. She was and will always be a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. When she was not caring for her family, she enjoyed watching her movies, doing crafts and doing nail designs. Vickie went to cosmetology school and has never lost her love of nails and hair even though she was no longer physically able to do either anymore. Her presence will be greatly missed.
