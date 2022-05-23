ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexus LFA And Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Race In V10 Engine Battle

By Chris Bruce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comparing modern supercars against the top-tier models from a few years ago lets us see the technical progress of these machines. The comparison in this video is particularly entertaining because both models have naturally aspirated V10 engines that sound amazing. It's a Lexus LFA versus a Lamborghini Huracan STO....

