Judge's halt of Title 42 repeal gets Biden admin, Dems out of tricky political situation

By Adam Shaw
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge’s decision Friday to issue a preliminary injunction on attempts by the Biden administration to end the Title 42 public health order may end up getting the Biden administration -- along with moderate Democrats in tough re-election races -- out of a tricky political situation. Judge Robert...

www.foxnews.com

