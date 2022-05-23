ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

MUNICIPAL MEETINGS TONIGHT

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NOBLE) There are two municipal meetings in Richland County this Monday...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY MEMORIAL DAY

(OLNEY) Everyone is encouraged to attend this year’s Memorial Day program in Olney. With the Parade lineup to begin at 10:30 at the Olney Memorial VFW Post, the Parade will march north on Walnut Street at 10:45 and arrive a Haven Hill Cemetery for the special Memorial Day Ceremony, which will start at 11:00 in Haven Hill Memorial Garden. With Veterans, Richland County Veterans groups, guest speakers, musicians, and others taking part in the program, the public is invited and strongly encouraged to attend, taking time to remember and honor all of our fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

LOCAL MEMORIAL DAY REMINDERS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that all area Village and City Halls will be closed next Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day 2022. This includes those in Noble, Olney, Newton, and elsewhere throughout our downstate area. (OLNEY) The Olney City Brush Dump will be closed next Monday, on Memorial Day,...
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

EARLY VOTING CONTINUING FOR JUNE 28, 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION

(NEWTON/OLNEY) With the June 28th Primary Election fast approaching, less than five weeks away, statewide County Clerk’s Offices are reminding everyone that early voting for all precincts in Jasper, Richland, and all surrounding counties is now available weekdays, from 8:00 to 4:00, Monday thru Friday. However, all offices will be closed this coming Monday, in observance of Memorial Day. If questions about early voting for the primary, folks should contact their respective County Clerk’s Office in their county of residence.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA WEEKEND EVENTS

(OLNEY) The Calvary Baptist Church in Olney will be selling pork burgers and brats tomorrow at Rural King from 10:00 to 2:00. Also bake sale items for sale. All are invited. (OLNEY) The Olney Memorial VFW will have its annual Poppy Drive tomorrow from 8:00 to 2:00 as members will be at two locations in Olney, greeting folks and handing them a Poppy to wear in honor of those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world. While cash donations will be accepted in exchange for a Poppy, they are not required. VFW members will be at Rural King and at the East Street/Main Street intersection in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olney, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Richland County, IL
Government
City
Noble, IL
City
Olney, IL
County
Richland County, IL
freedom929.com

NEW SECTION 23 FFA OFFICERS

(OLNEY) The Olney FFA recently took part in the Illinois Section 23 Banquet held in Albion at Edwards County High School. Along with FFA members in all Section 23 chapters noted for their accomplishments over the past year, those in attendance also took time to elect the new leaders of Section 23 for the upcoming year. With six members from the Olney FFA running for an officer position, four were elected among the six Section positions. Olney’s Trenton Payne is Sentinel, Olney’s Aubrey Lambird is Reporter, Olney’s Jorri VanDyke is Treasurer, Olney’s Cody Fulk is Secretary, North Clay’s Paris VanDyke is Vice-President, and Fairfield’s Sara McGeehee is President. The thirteen schools in Section 23 are Olney, Red Hill, Lawrenceville, Flora, Clay City, North Clay, Cisne, Fairfield, Wayne City, Edwards County, Grayville, Mt. Carmel, and Full Armor Christian Academy in Louisville.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ALL RICHLAND COUNTY BOYS INVITED

(OLNEY) The Olney Tiger Boy’s Basketball Camp is next week, each day Tuesday, May 31st, through Friday, June 3rd, in the High School Auxiliary Gym at RCHS. The cost is $50.00 per player for all age groups. That’s from 8:00 to 9:30 for boys entering grades 1 thru 3, from 10:00 to 12:00 for those entering grades 4 & 5, and from 1:00 to 3:00 for boys entering grades 6 thru 8. Registration forms will be accepted 30 minutes before each session next Tuesday morning. Camp registration forms and parental consent forms are required to take part.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

UPCOMING OPL PROGRAMS

(OLNEY) The next Spark Class for area children is tomorrow afternoon from 4:00 until 5:00 at the Olney Public Library. An U of I Extension Educator will be talking about lightning bugs and how to create one. Area youngsters can go online to register for the free one hour class at olneypubliclibrary.org. All area children are welcome.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ABOVE AVERAGE RAINFALL LAST WEEK

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning. The highest amount of precipitation for the seven day period last week in Richland County was two inches and four tenths (2.40) in Denver Township, followed by two inches and two tenths (2.20) in Claremont Township, an inch and nine tenths (1.90) at one of the Bonpas Township sites, and an inch and eight tenths (1.80) in Noble Township. The Farm Bureau Office in Olney, along with both Madison and Olney Townships had an inch and seven tenths (1.70), the other Bonpas Township site had an inch and six tenths (1.60), Decker Township had an inch and a half (1.50), Preston Township had an inch and four tenths (1.40), and German Township had one inch even (1.00). Here at our WVLN-WSEI National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we measured just over an inch and a half (1.51) last week leading up to this past Monday, which compares to a third of an inch (0.33) a year ago last week in 2021.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#City Hall#The Olney City Council#The Noble Village Board
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As the slow-moving frontal system moves closer to our downstate area, we’ll have another day of shower and thunderstorm chances, although a good portion of this Thursday will be dry. Then more rain chances tonight and continue into tomorrow, until ending. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend, Saturday through Monday, with warmer temperatures and more humidity building in each day as well. Our next chance of rain after tomorrow will not be until the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather forecast details.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ALL ARE INVITED TO RCHS

(OLNEY) Richland County High School will be hosting a “Book Signing / Meet & Greet” next Thursday night, June 2nd, from 6:00 to 8:00, in Ron Herrin Gym, with former Lawrenceville High School legend, All-Stater, and Kentucky Wildcat NCAA Champion, Jay Shidler. Open to the public, the event will feature Jay with his new book “Ride with Shide” on sale, plus the “Blonde Bomber” will sign autographs, answer questions, share stories, and more.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place at 3:45 this past Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. The District 12 State Police report that 76 year old James R. Love from Robinson was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1, about five miles north of Lawrenceville, when for unknown reasons his pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound minivan, causing it to roll over off the roadway. Love was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other driver, 60 year old Lesa L. Crouse from Robinson, was not injured. A passenger in the minivan, 27 year old Blake W. Hale from Robinson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel from Lawrence County assisted the ISP at the crash scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 12:05 this past Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Clay County. The State Police report that 29 year old Tiberius Brooks from Daleville, Alabama, was northbound on U.S. Route 45 in Louisville when he failed to observe traffic slowing down for a school zone and his car struck the rear of an SUV, driven by an unidentified 25 year old female from Montrose. The only seriously injured person was a passenger in the Brooks vehicle, an unidentified 27 year old female from Enterprise, Alabama, who was flown by emergency helicopter to an area hospital. Two unidentified passengers in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a 41 year old female from Noble and a 38 year old female from Louisville. Brooks was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, for illegal transportation of alcohol and cannabis, for operating an uninsured vehicle, for improper lane usage, for leaving the scene of an accident, and for driving under the influence. No other information is available or has been provided by District 12 Troopers in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy