ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing man who is believed to be homeless, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Dale Yaun has not spoken to this family since April of 2020. They say he was last known to drive a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate number: CPH3564.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO