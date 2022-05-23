CLAY COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

A Crossville woman is in custody yet again following her arrest on multiple charges. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a call was made to the Carmi Police Department concerning a possible intoxicated driver at Burrell’s Woods. Officers responded to the call and saw the suspect vehicle leaving and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which had an expired registration. The driver of the vehicle was 33 year old Amy M Flowers of 405 W Rudolph Street. Flower’s was placed under arrest and is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Property, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Expired Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

CROSSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO