Clay County, IL

CLAY COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

By Mark Weiler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 1:29 last Friday afternoon in Clay County. The Illinois State Police...

Area Accidents Result in Injuries

A personal injury accident was reported just after 8:00 am yesterday morning in Odon. The accident was reported at 11423 East 1200 North and involved a semi. According to a police report, the semi went off the road and into a ditch. The report also indicated the semi driver may have suffered a head injury. Several units were on scene to assist. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in Jasper for treatment.
ODON, IN
KFVS12

1 dead after crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 25. Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. An officer controlled traffic at the scene and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area until the investigation was over.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Indianapolis Man Dies from Fatal UTV Crash in Illinois

EDGAR COUNTY, ILL. (WISH) — An 18 year-old man died Tuesday evening in a fatal UTV crash, according to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office. Zachary Warrick, 18, from Indianapolis was one of two passengers in a Polaris Ranger Crew Cab Side-by-Side that was driven by a third person on a private property at 4676 North 2025th Street just south of Vermillion, Illinois.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Robinson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Robinson man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Illinois Monday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and 1650 North. Investigating troopers report that James R. Love, 76, of Robinson, Illinois was pronounced deceased […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
Daviess County Arrest Report

22-year-old Jaylon Knepp of Cannelburg was arrested Wednesday on a warrant containing four counts of Failure to Appear and one count of a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $37,500 bond. 29-year-old Jorge Maldonado of Washington was arrested Wednesday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Marion County Sheriff alerting public to new scam

MARION COUNTY, IL — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a possible scam in the area. According to Lt. Anthony Decker, they spoke to the victim of a scam Tuesday who said he was weed eating at his residence when a beige Yukon pulled up with a male driver and a female passenger. The alleged suspect(s) offered to sell him some gold jewelry and they negotiated the price of $600. Then on Tuesday, the victim went to the jewelry store only to find out that the jewelry was fake.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Coroner: 18-year-old killed in UTV accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night. 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
One hurt in Carbondale pedestrian vs train collision

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – One person was taken to hospital after they were hit by a train in Carbondale. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday a couple of blocks north of westbound Route 13. Carbondale Police say the victim, who as of Wednesday morning has not been identified,...
CARBONDALE, IL
Rural Salem woman faces four charges following confrontation with sheriff’s deputies

A rural Salem woman faces multiple charges after allegedly making false 911 calls that brought Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies to her home Tuesday night. The Sheriff’s Department reports Kiran Rasul of Quail Run Road had made the false calls when reportedly upset with the contents of a report. She was initially arrested for felony disorderly conduct for filing more than two false police reports. Charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to government-supported property and resisting arrest followed.
SALEM, IL
Overturned semi closes part of SR-641

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of SR-641 southbound near McDaniel Road. According to a press release by the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working a motor vehicle accident involving a semi tipping over. The accident has caused one lane of SR-641 to close. According to […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Thefts Reported To The White County Sheriff’s Department

Two reports of Theft have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Office this week. On Monday, May 23rd, an Officer with the Sheriff’s Department spoke with Jerry Mace of Crossville who stated that he had been gone from his residence and that someone had stole some of his outdoor furniture. Items taken were two brown plastic chairs and a wooden cabinet.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Search Warrant Turns Up Items Used For Distributing Meth

On Monday, May 23rd, Sheriff Randy Graves, Deputy Capehart, Deputy Weiss and Deputy Lucas with the White County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the residence of 34 year Joseph W James of 729 Shipley Street in Carmi. Upon entry, the officers saw a set of digital scales on a dresser that were coated in a white powdery substance. A field test of the white substance was positive for methamphetamine. A safe that was found in the search contained scales covered in meth residue, the small crystals of meth along with clear plastics intact and cut, gave confirmation that James was distributing Methamphetamine from within that residence. No further information is available at this time.
CARMI, IL
Crossville Woman Racks Up More Charges Following Tuesday Nights Arrest

A Crossville woman is in custody yet again following her arrest on multiple charges. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a call was made to the Carmi Police Department concerning a possible intoxicated driver at Burrell’s Woods. Officers responded to the call and saw the suspect vehicle leaving and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which had an expired registration. The driver of the vehicle was 33 year old Amy M Flowers of 405 W Rudolph Street. Flower’s was placed under arrest and is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Property, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Expired Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, IL
Four dogs in critical condition after seized from Decatur home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue. According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.
DECATUR, IL

