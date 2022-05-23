ROAD CLOSED TODAY IN NOBLE

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met for a regular bi-monthly meeting this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : while some properties in Noble are still not mowing the grass, the Board again stated that if there’s no action within five days of receiving a certified letter, the Village will move forward with issuing a citation for non-compliance : agreed to place rock (road pack) beside the Noble Post Office going north and back behind going east : noted that there are areas of the Village Codebook that need reviewed : heard concerns about dogs being taken care of and related animal control : noted the Olney Public Library’s “Book Barn” is being built and will soon be placed on the Village Hall building : noted the Richland County Clerk’s Office will hold early voting at the Lions Club Building in Noble next Tuesday evening, May 31st, from 4:30 to 6:00pm : noted the bid letting for the Village’s oil & chip streets program will be opened at 10:00am June 1st at Village Hall : and noted that the Village Hall will be closed next Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day 2022 : next Village Board meeting in Noble will be June 13th.

NOBLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO