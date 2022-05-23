ROAD CLOSED TODAY IN NOBLE

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 12:05 this past Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Clay County. The State Police report that 29 year old Tiberius Brooks from Daleville, Alabama, was northbound on U.S. Route 45 in Louisville when he failed to observe traffic slowing down for a school zone and his car struck the rear of an SUV, driven by an unidentified 25 year old female from Montrose. The only seriously injured person was a passenger in the Brooks vehicle, an unidentified 27 year old female from Enterprise, Alabama, who was flown by emergency helicopter to an area hospital. Two unidentified passengers in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a 41 year old female from Noble and a 38 year old female from Louisville. Brooks was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, for illegal transportation of alcohol and cannabis, for operating an uninsured vehicle, for improper lane usage, for leaving the scene of an accident, and for driving under the influence. No other information is available or has been provided by District 12 Troopers in Effingham.
