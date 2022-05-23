ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble, IL

ROAD CLOSED TODAY IN NOBLE

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NOBLE) A reminder to all motorists that the Illinois Department of Transportation has closed Route 250 today...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed Wednesday Afternoon

MADISON COUNTY - A pedestrian was struck in the 900 block of East Airline Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Madison County Sheriff's Office was the lead agency at the scene. Madison County Capt. Will Dimitroff reported the accident did result in a fatality. He said the sheriff's office was called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. There are no other details yet available about the accident.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Five people injured in Clay County crash

State Police say five people were injured during the noon hour on Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on US 45 at Steele Avenue in Louisville. A preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Tiberius Brooks of Daleville Alabama was traveling northbound on US 45 when he failed to observe traffic slowing down for a school zone and ran into the rear of a Jeep driven by a 25-year-old female from Montrose. Brooks then continued traveling north on US 45 until the vehicle could no longer function.
LOUISVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 12:05 this past Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Clay County. The State Police report that 29 year old Tiberius Brooks from Daleville, Alabama, was northbound on U.S. Route 45 in Louisville when he failed to observe traffic slowing down for a school zone and his car struck the rear of an SUV, driven by an unidentified 25 year old female from Montrose. The only seriously injured person was a passenger in the Brooks vehicle, an unidentified 27 year old female from Enterprise, Alabama, who was flown by emergency helicopter to an area hospital. Two unidentified passengers in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a 41 year old female from Noble and a 38 year old female from Louisville. Brooks was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, for illegal transportation of alcohol and cannabis, for operating an uninsured vehicle, for improper lane usage, for leaving the scene of an accident, and for driving under the influence. No other information is available or has been provided by District 12 Troopers in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
freedom929.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place at 3:45 this past Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. The District 12 State Police report that 76 year old James R. Love from Robinson was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1, about five miles north of Lawrenceville, when for unknown reasons his pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound minivan, causing it to roll over off the roadway. Love was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other driver, 60 year old Lesa L. Crouse from Robinson, was not injured. A passenger in the minivan, 27 year old Blake W. Hale from Robinson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel from Lawrence County assisted the ISP at the crash scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Noble, IL
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY MEMORIAL DAY

(OLNEY) Everyone is encouraged to attend this year’s Memorial Day program in Olney. With the Parade lineup to begin at 10:30 at the Olney Memorial VFW Post, the Parade will march north on Walnut Street at 10:45 and arrive a Haven Hill Cemetery for the special Memorial Day Ceremony, which will start at 11:00 in Haven Hill Memorial Garden. With Veterans, Richland County Veterans groups, guest speakers, musicians, and others taking part in the program, the public is invited and strongly encouraged to attend, taking time to remember and honor all of our fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
OLNEY, IL
KFVS12

1 dead after crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 25. Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. An officer controlled traffic at the scene and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area until the investigation was over.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 15-21, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Kelly Skinner, 52 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of meth in connection with a February 18 incident. Nora Washington, 39 of Palmyra, is charged with retail...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

LOCAL MEMORIAL DAY REMINDERS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that all area Village and City Halls will be closed next Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day 2022. This includes those in Noble, Olney, Newton, and elsewhere throughout our downstate area. (OLNEY) The Olney City Brush Dump will be closed next Monday, on Memorial Day,...
OLNEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Avenue#The Crossing#Barricades#State Route 250
freedom929.com

REGULAR BI-MONTHLY MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met for a regular bi-monthly meeting this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : while some properties in Noble are still not mowing the grass, the Board again stated that if there’s no action within five days of receiving a certified letter, the Village will move forward with issuing a citation for non-compliance : agreed to place rock (road pack) beside the Noble Post Office going north and back behind going east : noted that there are areas of the Village Codebook that need reviewed : heard concerns about dogs being taken care of and related animal control : noted the Olney Public Library’s “Book Barn” is being built and will soon be placed on the Village Hall building : noted the Richland County Clerk’s Office will hold early voting at the Lions Club Building in Noble next Tuesday evening, May 31st, from 4:30 to 6:00pm : noted the bid letting for the Village’s oil & chip streets program will be opened at 10:00am June 1st at Village Hall : and noted that the Village Hall will be closed next Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day 2022 : next Village Board meeting in Noble will be June 13th.
NOBLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. It happened near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Bowen was crossing the street at the time. Bowen was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police […]
URBANA, IL
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA WEEKEND EVENTS

(OLNEY) The Calvary Baptist Church in Olney will be selling pork burgers and brats tomorrow at Rural King from 10:00 to 2:00. Also bake sale items for sale. All are invited. (OLNEY) The Olney Memorial VFW will have its annual Poppy Drive tomorrow from 8:00 to 2:00 as members will be at two locations in Olney, greeting folks and handing them a Poppy to wear in honor of those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world. While cash donations will be accepted in exchange for a Poppy, they are not required. VFW members will be at Rural King and at the East Street/Main Street intersection in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police To Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Effingham County during June. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As the slow-moving frontal system moves closer to our downstate area, we’ll have another day of shower and thunderstorm chances, although a good portion of this Thursday will be dry. Then more rain chances tonight and continue into tomorrow, until ending. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend, Saturday through Monday, with warmer temperatures and more humidity building in each day as well. Our next chance of rain after tomorrow will not be until the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather forecast details.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, May 26th, 2022

A 38-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on multiple charges. Steven Cody of South Pine was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. A 29-year-old Centralia man was...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

IDOC Places Former Bluford School Administrator on Work-release

DECATUR – A 60-year-old former Jefferson County school administrator convicted of embezzlement has reportedly been placed on a work release program less than four years into her 15 year prison sentence. According to an online notification system, Sabrina Wheatley was placed on the work release program Wednesday. In 2018,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

EARLY VOTING CONTINUING FOR JUNE 28, 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION

(NEWTON/OLNEY) With the June 28th Primary Election fast approaching, less than five weeks away, statewide County Clerk’s Offices are reminding everyone that early voting for all precincts in Jasper, Richland, and all surrounding counties is now available weekdays, from 8:00 to 4:00, Monday thru Friday. However, all offices will be closed this coming Monday, in observance of Memorial Day. If questions about early voting for the primary, folks should contact their respective County Clerk’s Office in their county of residence.
OLNEY, IL
WAND TV

Four dogs in critical condition after seized from Decatur home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue. According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Homeowners can get money to rehabilitate their house

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur homeowners can now apply for funds to rehabilitate their homes. The Rehabilitation Grant Program will give homeowners and landlords access to money for housing improvements for things like mechanical systems, roof work and structural improvements. The program is set in place by utilizing the American Rescue Plans Acts (ARPA) funds […]
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, May 24th, 2022

A 19-year-old Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court with domestic battery. Wamac Police arrested Noah Meredith of Oak Street after he allegedly grabbed the arm of a family member. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bond provided he have no contact with the victim. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
MARION COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy