Badger Bonsai Society showcases unique trees from private collection

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger Bonsai Society hosted an exhibit Sunday featuring different trees from the club’s private collection.

Attendees got an up-close view of different tree types including flowering tropical trees. Local artists said the event is an important one.

“We want to share this knowledge with the public,” Ron Fortmann said. “Bonsai is not as mysterious as you think. It’s a fun hobby.”

There was also a competition for the club. The winner of the showcase earned a free one-year membership with the society.

