(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau has extended the Illinois Veterinary Education Training (IVET) application deadline until May 30th, next Monday. The program offers a low interest loan up to $40,000 to students attending any accredited college of veterinary medicine in the U.S. Eligible applicants must be entering their second year of veterinary school next fall, must commit to an Illinois-based practice servicing food animal producers, and must work in their field for at least five years. Since 2005, more than $550,000 has been awarded to 27 veterinary students who focus on caring for food animals in Illinois. For more last minute details or to apply online, go to the IFB website, at www.ilfb.org/IVET)

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO