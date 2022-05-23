ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

TIME RUNNING OUT TO REGISTER

By Mark Weiler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Unity Project ministry will have its annual spring and summer adult clothing giveaway with appointments required from 9:00 to 12:30 this coming Friday and Saturday, however...

ALL ARE INVITED TO RCHS

(OLNEY) Richland County High School will be hosting a “Book Signing / Meet & Greet” next Thursday night, June 2nd, from 6:00 to 8:00, in Ron Herrin Gym, with former Lawrenceville High School legend, All-Stater, and Kentucky Wildcat NCAA Champion, Jay Shidler. Open to the public, the event will feature Jay with his new book “Ride with Shide” on sale, plus the “Blonde Bomber” will sign autographs, answer questions, share stories, and more.
OLNEY, IL
LOCAL / AREA WEEKEND EVENTS

(OLNEY) The Calvary Baptist Church in Olney will be selling pork burgers and brats tomorrow at Rural King from 10:00 to 2:00. Also bake sale items for sale. All are invited. (OLNEY) The Olney Memorial VFW will have its annual Poppy Drive tomorrow from 8:00 to 2:00 as members will be at two locations in Olney, greeting folks and handing them a Poppy to wear in honor of those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world. While cash donations will be accepted in exchange for a Poppy, they are not required. VFW members will be at Rural King and at the East Street/Main Street intersection in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
LOCAL MEMORIAL DAY REMINDERS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that all area Village and City Halls will be closed next Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day 2022. This includes those in Noble, Olney, Newton, and elsewhere throughout our downstate area. (OLNEY) The Olney City Brush Dump will be closed next Monday, on Memorial Day,...
OLNEY, IL
Royal Donut in Danville will be under new ownership

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The opening of local favorite Royal Donut is coming later this summer, and it will be under new ownership. Officials said the new ownership group are siblings from Sidell that grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut their grandfather would bring them. Ben George, Hannah Landis, Sam George and Holly George […]
DANVILLE, IL
Olney, IL
Five more lunches in Champaign-Urbana for less than $10

"Let's get lunch!" is something I love to hear from a friend. Lunch is my jam: I'm hungriest in the middle of the day, and I like the vibe of a lunch crowd. Sometimes restaurants even have special lunch prices, but even if lunch specials aren't a thing at some places anymore — after everything our beloved restaurants went through in the pandemic — I am still a fan of going out for lunch. Lunches out can sometimes run up a bill, but where in C-U can we find cheap lunches?
URBANA, IL
ALL RICHLAND COUNTY BOYS INVITED

(OLNEY) The Olney Tiger Boy’s Basketball Camp is next week, each day Tuesday, May 31st, through Friday, June 3rd, in the High School Auxiliary Gym at RCHS. The cost is $50.00 per player for all age groups. That’s from 8:00 to 9:30 for boys entering grades 1 thru 3, from 10:00 to 12:00 for those entering grades 4 & 5, and from 1:00 to 3:00 for boys entering grades 6 thru 8. Registration forms will be accepted 30 minutes before each session next Tuesday morning. Camp registration forms and parental consent forms are required to take part.
OLNEY, IL
RICHLAND COUNTY MEMORIAL DAY

(OLNEY) Everyone is encouraged to attend this year’s Memorial Day program in Olney. With the Parade lineup to begin at 10:30 at the Olney Memorial VFW Post, the Parade will march north on Walnut Street at 10:45 and arrive a Haven Hill Cemetery for the special Memorial Day Ceremony, which will start at 11:00 in Haven Hill Memorial Garden. With Veterans, Richland County Veterans groups, guest speakers, musicians, and others taking part in the program, the public is invited and strongly encouraged to attend, taking time to remember and honor all of our fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
OLNEY, IL
NEW SECTION 23 FFA OFFICERS

(OLNEY) The Olney FFA recently took part in the Illinois Section 23 Banquet held in Albion at Edwards County High School. Along with FFA members in all Section 23 chapters noted for their accomplishments over the past year, those in attendance also took time to elect the new leaders of Section 23 for the upcoming year. With six members from the Olney FFA running for an officer position, four were elected among the six Section positions. Olney’s Trenton Payne is Sentinel, Olney’s Aubrey Lambird is Reporter, Olney’s Jorri VanDyke is Treasurer, Olney’s Cody Fulk is Secretary, North Clay’s Paris VanDyke is Vice-President, and Fairfield’s Sara McGeehee is President. The thirteen schools in Section 23 are Olney, Red Hill, Lawrenceville, Flora, Clay City, North Clay, Cisne, Fairfield, Wayne City, Edwards County, Grayville, Mt. Carmel, and Full Armor Christian Academy in Louisville.
OLNEY, IL
Homeowners can get money to rehabilitate their house

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur homeowners can now apply for funds to rehabilitate their homes. The Rehabilitation Grant Program will give homeowners and landlords access to money for housing improvements for things like mechanical systems, roof work and structural improvements. The program is set in place by utilizing the American Rescue Plans Acts (ARPA) funds […]
DECATUR, IL
Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana: What is Open, What is Closed

Find out what’s open on Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana. It’s almost Memorial Day weekend in Champaign-Urbana, and what does that mean? It’s the (un)official start of summer. Time for pools to open and picnic season to start. It’s also a time to reflect on the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As the slow-moving frontal system moves closer to our downstate area, we’ll have another day of shower and thunderstorm chances, although a good portion of this Thursday will be dry. Then more rain chances tonight and continue into tomorrow, until ending. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend, Saturday through Monday, with warmer temperatures and more humidity building in each day as well. Our next chance of rain after tomorrow will not be until the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather forecast details.
OLNEY, IL
REGULAR BI-MONTHLY MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met for a regular bi-monthly meeting this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : while some properties in Noble are still not mowing the grass, the Board again stated that if there’s no action within five days of receiving a certified letter, the Village will move forward with issuing a citation for non-compliance : agreed to place rock (road pack) beside the Noble Post Office going north and back behind going east : noted that there are areas of the Village Codebook that need reviewed : heard concerns about dogs being taken care of and related animal control : noted the Olney Public Library’s “Book Barn” is being built and will soon be placed on the Village Hall building : noted the Richland County Clerk’s Office will hold early voting at the Lions Club Building in Noble next Tuesday evening, May 31st, from 4:30 to 6:00pm : noted the bid letting for the Village’s oil & chip streets program will be opened at 10:00am June 1st at Village Hall : and noted that the Village Hall will be closed next Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day 2022 : next Village Board meeting in Noble will be June 13th.
NOBLE, IL
Firefighters called to overnight fire at Forsyth Casey’s

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a fire overnight at Casey’s General Store in Forsyth. Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said they got the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building. When firefighters got into the building, they found some equipment in the food preparation […]
FORSYTH, IL
CLAY COUNTY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 12:05 this past Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Clay County. The State Police report that 29 year old Tiberius Brooks from Daleville, Alabama, was northbound on U.S. Route 45 in Louisville when he failed to observe traffic slowing down for a school zone and his car struck the rear of an SUV, driven by an unidentified 25 year old female from Montrose. The only seriously injured person was a passenger in the Brooks vehicle, an unidentified 27 year old female from Enterprise, Alabama, who was flown by emergency helicopter to an area hospital. Two unidentified passengers in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a 41 year old female from Noble and a 38 year old female from Louisville. Brooks was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, for illegal transportation of alcohol and cannabis, for operating an uninsured vehicle, for improper lane usage, for leaving the scene of an accident, and for driving under the influence. No other information is available or has been provided by District 12 Troopers in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Vigo County food inspections for May 16 to May 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 16 to May 20. Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink. Camp Navigate-First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar Ave. - (0 Critical,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

