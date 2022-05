UPDATE #2: Like Matt Cameron (see below) Chad Smith has released a statement distancing himself from the Rolling Stone report. "Taylor was one of my best friends and I would do anything for his family," the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer told Yahoo Entertainment. "I was asked by Rolling Stone to talk about Taylor for a tribute article and I certainly didn’t expect it to be a piece about his last days. Had I known that, I never would have talked to the magazine, and I apologize for any pain my participation in the article may have caused his family and his musical friends. I miss him every day."

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO