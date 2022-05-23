CONFIRMED WABASH COUNTY TWISTERS

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning. The highest amount of precipitation for the seven day period last week in Richland County was two inches and four tenths (2.40) in Denver Township, followed by two inches and two tenths (2.20) in Claremont Township, an inch and nine tenths (1.90) at one of the Bonpas Township sites, and an inch and eight tenths (1.80) in Noble Township. The Farm Bureau Office in Olney, along with both Madison and Olney Townships had an inch and seven tenths (1.70), the other Bonpas Township site had an inch and six tenths (1.60), Decker Township had an inch and a half (1.50), Preston Township had an inch and four tenths (1.40), and German Township had one inch even (1.00). Here at our WVLN-WSEI National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we measured just over an inch and a half (1.51) last week leading up to this past Monday, which compares to a third of an inch (0.33) a year ago last week in 2021.

