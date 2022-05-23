CONFIRMED WABASH COUNTY TWISTERS

(OLNEY) The Olney FFA recently took part in the Illinois Section 23 Banquet held in Albion at Edwards County High School. Along with FFA members in all Section 23 chapters noted for their accomplishments over the past year, those in attendance also took time to elect the new leaders of Section 23 for the upcoming year. With six members from the Olney FFA running for an officer position, four were elected among the six Section positions. Olney’s Trenton Payne is Sentinel, Olney’s Aubrey Lambird is Reporter, Olney’s Jorri VanDyke is Treasurer, Olney’s Cody Fulk is Secretary, North Clay’s Paris VanDyke is Vice-President, and Fairfield’s Sara McGeehee is President. The thirteen schools in Section 23 are Olney, Red Hill, Lawrenceville, Flora, Clay City, North Clay, Cisne, Fairfield, Wayne City, Edwards County, Grayville, Mt. Carmel, and Full Armor Christian Academy in Louisville.
