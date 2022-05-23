ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokesdale, NC

This ‘little fire’ is looking for a heat lamp to call home

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tv2qr_0fnMVUrw00

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Considering adding this “little fire” to your home!

This handsome bearded dragon was taken to Red Dog Farm after his owner had to move away abruptly. His rescuers have affectionately named him Aiden, which means “little fire” in Celtic. Aiden is young, only nine months old.

His pretty orange markings make his name fit very well. He’s also a pretty quick mover and he’s still learning to appreciate relaxing. He’s still young! He’s got places to be!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqqfI_0fnMVUrw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeIBo_0fnMVUrw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNaAB_0fnMVUrw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1Agt_0fnMVUrw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gj8Ri_0fnMVUrw00

Aiden just loves eating his veggies and worms and relaxing with his heat lamp.

You can apply to adopt Aiden on the Red Dog Farm on their website , or give them a call at (336) 288-7006 to learn more.

Red Dog Farm

Adoption # 336-288-7006

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

You can still see incredible birds at the NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The aviary at the North Carolina Zoo had been a favorite spot for guests to watch hundreds of birds from around the world.  The Zoo had to permanently close the building because it had become unsafe and was too expensive to repair.  In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us where […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Animal Services confirms they have custody of dogs found in ‘disturbing’ conditions at Jamestown home

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — After dozens of small dogs were found eating each other in “disturbing” scene at a Jamestown home, they’re now being cared for by Guilford County Animal Services. While investigating a noise complaint in Jamestown, Guilford County Animal Control and High Point Police found more than 20 dogs inside the backyard of […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stokesdale, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Celtic#The Red Dog Farm#Red Dog Farm Adoption#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Untreated sewage discharge enters Buffalo Creek in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There were two instances of untreated sewage discharge that entered Buffalo Creek in Greensboro on Thursday. One instance took place at 1022 Gregory Street, with 1,200 gallons of untreated wastewater discharging from a manhole for about an hour. The discharge was caused by an accumulation of rags in the sewer main. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Friday morning crashes cause delays on Highway 52, Salem Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple crashes caused delays for the Friday morning commute. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 52 North near 25th Street. Officials said one of two lanes were closed. The second crash was reported on Highway...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX8 News

WWII vets honored with parade at Greensboro senior living home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A few Greensboro WWII veterans were honored with a parade! The Greensboro Jaycee “Old Timers” honored two World War II veterans, Walter “Sticky” Burch, who is 104, and Harold Moag, who is 96, with a drive-thru parade ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Walter Burch was the Guilford County Sheriff for some […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy