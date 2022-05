SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- A $6.2-million resurfacing of a section of M-21 is scheduled to start Tuesday, May 31, and continue for the next three months. The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work, covering 9.5 miles from State Road to M-13, will slow traffic in the area with one lane of alternating traffic using traffic regulators.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO