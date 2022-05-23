Major Case Squad activated to investigate fatal shooting at popular O’Fallon restaurant

The O’Fallon Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in the investigation of a homicide in the parking lot of a popular local restaurant Sunday night.

St.Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., identified the victim as Ivan J. Marshall, 20, whose last known address was a motel at 154 Regency Place.

According to a release from the Major Case Squad, O’Fallon police responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of Bella Milano in the 400 block of Regency Park came at about 10 p.m.

Officers there found Marshall, who had been shot. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m., Dye said.

Police released a security photo of an early model four-door, light gold or tan sedan, which investigators believe may be connected to the crime, according to a release. The car is missing the hub cap on the rear passenger-side wheel.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618 624-9399 or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.