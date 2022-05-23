ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Major Case Squad activated to investigate fatal shooting at popular O’Fallon restaurant

By Carolyn P Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

The O’Fallon Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in the investigation of a homicide in the parking lot of a popular local restaurant Sunday night.

St.Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., identified the victim as Ivan J. Marshall, 20, whose last known address was a motel at 154 Regency Place.

According to a release from the Major Case Squad, O’Fallon police responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of Bella Milano in the 400 block of Regency Park came at about 10 p.m.

Officers there found Marshall, who had been shot. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m., Dye said.

Police released a security photo of an early model four-door, light gold or tan sedan, which investigators believe may be connected to the crime, according to a release. The car is missing the hub cap on the rear passenger-side wheel.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618 624-9399 or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.

Comments / 1

Related
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Authorities identify shooter in apparent BJC murder-suicide

Authorities continue to investigate an apparent murder-suicide that took place at a St. Peters hospital over the weekend. The shooting took place just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 at Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital. St. Peters Police say John Robey, 94, shot his wife, Anna M. Bode, 93,...
SAINT PETERS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'fallon, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
O'fallon, IL
KMOV

16-year-old missing in St. Clair County found safe

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV) - Shiloh police say a 16-year-old that went missing Tuesday has been found safe. Jack Schottel, 16, was last seen in the 500 block of Pebble Brook around 8:05 a.m. leaving on foot with a black backpack reports say. He is described as 5-foot-9, 145 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
SHILOH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Regency Place
WIFR

23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 23-year-old paramedic was killed when gym equipment fell on her as she was exercising at a Club Fitness early Tuesday morning. Police said the freak accident happened around 2:50 a.m. when no one else was in the gym. Another gym goer found Dolores “Dolo” Boschert dead underneath the equipment when they entered the gym about 30 minutes after the accident.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

36-year-old man sentenced to 50 years in prison for statutory rape

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man from Guatemala was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison Thursday. A St. Louis County jury convicted 36-year-old Willian Flores for the statutory rape of victims younger than 12 years old on March 18. During his sentencing hearing, a statement written by one of the victims was read.
FOX 2

72-year-old hiker goes missing in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. – There was a massive search for a 72-year-old woman who was last believed to be hiking in Wildwood on Monday morning, but has disappeared.  St. Louis County Police tell FOX 2 that search efforts have ended for today. They did not elaborate as to why but said that the case is still […]
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Vacant East St. Louis home burns down Monday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A house in East Saint Louis burnt to the ground early Monday morning. The fire started at about 4 a.m. at a home on North 51st Street. That’s located right across the street from East Saint Louis High School. When fire crews arrived, the entire home was engulfed in flames. […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
812
Followers
224
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy