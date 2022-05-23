VHS ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING 2022 GRADUATION

Mr. Clinton “Clint” Mosley, age 75, of Lyons, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness. He was a 1966 graduate of Vidalia High School. He worked for Georgia Power for a short time before starting his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation in Toombs County as road maintenance foreman for several years. He was promoted to District 5 Asphalt Manager, headquartered in Jesup, and was later promoted again to District 5 Area Wide Manager of Asphalt and Paving, which covered twenty-four counties. Clint was an original and still-loyal member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lyons, Georgia. He served many years as an usher and money counter/depositor of church tithes and offerings. He devoted fifty-eight years to the love of his life, “Baby”, Mary Nell. He was a loving person, and he and Mary Nell were always caring for and helping others, especially family. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Junior” by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Onie Clint Mosley and Ruby Anderson Mosley; one sister, Ruby Mosley Fields; two nieces, Vonda Kaye Bryan and Carol Ann Knight.

