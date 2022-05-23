ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

VHS ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING 2022 GRADUATION

By Jeff Raiford
 4 days ago

The Vidalia High School Administration is closely monitoring the weather concerning the 2022 Vidalia High School Graduation Ceremonies. At this time, the...

Bruce Headed To BPC

Congratulations to Vidalia Heritage Academy senior Madyson Bruce who signed a letter of intent for a scholarship to be a part of the Competition Cheerleaders at Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon. "I am really excited and thankful to have this opportunity to be able to cheer for the Barons." Bruce...
MOUNT VERNON, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: Statesboro High School 2022 graduation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro High School 2022 graduates walked the stage Wednesday night and received their diplomas. According to Bulloch County Schools, Statesboro High’s valedictorian is Evy Shen and the salutatorian this year is Minju Kim. WSAV is livestreaming Bulloch County high school graduations, continuing with Southeast Bulloch High School Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. […]
STATESBORO, GA
News Enterprise

Trading teams: From football to future Army officer

Football and Army. They’ve been Michael Hagerty’s life as long as he can remember. An Army brat from a family of nine, Hagerty lived at 12 different installations before high school. Moving frequently, Hagerty was always searching for opportunities to make friends. “I was a big dude, and...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County School Board to have a new chairperson

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to school board elections, one school district will have a new chairperson for their board. If the results are certified as they stand… Verdell Jones will be the new chairperson of the Liberty County School Board. Verdell Jones is a graduate from...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Vidalia, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Vidalia, GA
Mr. Daniel Lee “Scrap Iron” Wood, New Branch Community

Mr. Daniel Lee “Scrap Iron” Wood, age 73, of New Branch Community, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by friends and family. He passed away after an extended illness under the care of Community Hospice. Scrap was born in Hazlehurst, Georgia in January of...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah State to offer educational summer camps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) will host educational summer camps for middle and high school students this year. The cam The summer camps will provide hands-on experiences in English and language arts, math, STEM, cybersecurity, social engineering, public relations, journalism, digital communications, leadership and career readiness. The summer camps are will be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Vidalia Indians Are State Champs!!!

The Vidalia Indians met the Thomasville Bulldogs in Game 3 of the GHSA AA State Championship Finals Series on Wednesday, May 25 at J. I. Clements Stadium on the campus of Georgia Southern University The two teams had split a double header on Tuesday forcing Game 3 to decide who would be the state champions. The Indians would prevail in the exciting game by a score of 7-0 to win their first state baseball championship since 2003. The Indians completed the season with a 30-11 record.
VIDALIA, GA
"Sweetest" Courthouse Around

No doubt the new Toombs County Courthouse is going to add an eye-catching piece of a aesthetic beauty to our community when it’s completed in a few months, but Thursday morning it was graced with a special piece that makes it uniquely a place of local government. While some...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Another school shooting: Local reaction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – School shootings, such as the one that occurred Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, come with not only the death of innocent people going about their daily lives but also uncertainty for those impacted directly and indirectly. One of the uncertainties is for those who planned to someday become a teacher but […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Richmond County 2022 Graduation schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 2022 Commencement ceremonies are underway in Richmond County. Here’s a schedule of Richmond County Graduations this week. TUESDAY, 08-24-2022 Tuesday, May 24th, at 7 p.m., Academy of Richmond County graduation ceremony to take place at ARC Stadium. Glenn Hills High School graduation will take place at 7 p.m. at Glenn Hills […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Mr. Clinton “Clint” Mosley,Lyons

Mr. Clinton “Clint” Mosley, age 75, of Lyons, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness. He was a 1966 graduate of Vidalia High School. He worked for Georgia Power for a short time before starting his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation in Toombs County as road maintenance foreman for several years. He was promoted to District 5 Asphalt Manager, headquartered in Jesup, and was later promoted again to District 5 Area Wide Manager of Asphalt and Paving, which covered twenty-four counties. Clint was an original and still-loyal member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lyons, Georgia. He served many years as an usher and money counter/depositor of church tithes and offerings. He devoted fifty-eight years to the love of his life, “Baby”, Mary Nell. He was a loving person, and he and Mary Nell were always caring for and helping others, especially family. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Junior” by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Onie Clint Mosley and Ruby Anderson Mosley; one sister, Ruby Mosley Fields; two nieces, Vonda Kaye Bryan and Carol Ann Knight.
LYONS, GA
Watch Bulloch County High Schools 2022 Graduation Ceremonies Live

Have a family member or friend graduating, but can’t make it to the ceremony? Bulloch County Schools will be streaming a live video of the district’s three high schools’ commencement ceremonies. See the schedule and the link below. 2022 Commencement Ceremonies:. Portal Middle High School, Tuesday, May...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
UPI News

Authorities warn of two monkeys on the loose in Georgia

May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for two patas monkeys on the loose in a county near Savannah. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently received a call reporting two monkeys on the loose. "It sounded like...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Legal battle over church property a sign of the times, experts say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia church is battling in court for the right to sell its own property. Their opponent? Their own now-former larger church organization. Members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Thunderbolt say they are devastated. The church, which has less than a dozen members, has been a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) for decades.
THUNDERBOLT, GA

