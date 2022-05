A problem with the fire alarm system at Brenham High School has caused Brenham ISD to have to hire firefighters to walk the halls to remain in compliance with fire code. A source told KWHI that the two firefighters are paid $900 in total a day to perform the fire watch, which started after an instance earlier in the spring semester where the fire alarm went off and staff could not determine what triggered it.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 45 MINUTES AGO