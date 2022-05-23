ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Liz Weston: How to make more green at your next yard sale

By NerdWallet
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMDBq_0fnMRjIn00

A successful yard sale involves hours of preparation and plenty of hard work. So does an unsuccessful sale. I’ve had both kinds and can confidently say the version that makes money is better.

If you’re ready to take advantage of warmer weather and the opportunity to declutter, consider these tips culled from experts (and bitter experience) for having a good sale.

DETERMINE YOUR GOALS

First, consider whether a yard sale is the right method for your goals. Yard sales and their cousins - garage, estate, moving and tag sales - can help you get rid of stuff and raise some cash. But you can’t expect to get top dollar.

If making money is your priority and you have time to wait for buyers, consider offering your more valuable items elsewhere. Check out auction sites such as eBay ; apps including Letgo and OfferUp; platforms like Craigslist, Nextdoor or Facebook Marketplace; and consignment stores or even pawnshops.

If you just want to get stuff out of your house, donating your unwanted goods is usually the fastest and easiest option. (You’ll get a tax break for your donation only if you’re one of the few who itemize deductions.)

If your goals are relatively balanced - you want more space and more money, for several hours’ worth of work - a yard sale may be the best option.

GO BIG

Consider enlisting at least one other household that can contribute helpers and stuff for your sale. Shoppers want to see a wide variety of goods - there’s a reason many yard sale ads use the headline “Multifamily sale!” - and the whole experience is a lot more fun with friends.

Tools, kitchen gadgets, sporting goods and camping gear are often the best draws, says Chris Heiska, who has operated the yardsalequeen.com site since 1996. What usually doesn’t sell: anything broken or badly stained. Outdated technology can be hit or miss. Our friends found no takers for their VCR tapes or Princess telephone . But vinyl records can be hot sellers.

Expect to spend several hours collecting, sorting and pricing your items. Pricing is essential - many people won’t ask what something costs, so you’ll be losing sales if there’s no sticker, Heiska says. You can find lists of suggested yard sale prices online or check other sales in your area. When in doubt, Heiska suggests pricing something at one-quarter to one-third of what the item costs new. In some areas, 10% to 20% of the original cost is often the norm.

“You have to think of your shoppers,” says professional organizer Cyndi Seidler of Los Angeles, who manages estate and moving sales for clients. “They don’t go to these things to pay retail prices.”

Pro tip: Price as you go, so you’re not trying to do it all right before the crowds arrive. You can use masking tape and a Sharpie, but I invested $8 in a big package of pre-marked pricing stickers ordered online. Each of the three sellers used a different color, which made it easy to keep track on the day of the sale. We also procured some change: quarters, singles and a few larger bills. How much we started with is a matter of dispute; I’ll get to that later.

GET THE WORD OUT

Craigslist is a good place to advertise your sale for free, but it shouldn’t be the only site. That’s the mistake I made with the yard sale that flopped a few years ago, with few attendees and even fewer sales. One of those attendees explained that veteran shoppers check the sites devoted to yard and garage sales. (Search for “yard sales near me” to see which ones pop up and offer free listings.)

This time, we advertised on a few of those sites plus Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace. We also used some of our social media accounts to let local friends know about our sale. We employed old-school signage as well: bright yellow yard sale signs, scored from a dollar store and duct-taped at several local intersections with the address, date and time drawn large enough for passing drivers to easily see.

We also made our sale “a shopping experience,” in Seidler’s words. That meant borrowing tables and clothes racks from friends to keep things off the ground, grouping like items together and, toward the end, creating bundles of items and slashing prices. For example, we scooped all the leftover craft items into a box and sold the lot for $5. (By this point in the day, I no longer cared whose items were whose; I just wanted it all off my driveway.)

Our five-hour sale was a blast and netted around $600. As mentioned above, we didn’t keep careful track of how much money we brought into the sale, so how much we cleared is a matter of some debate. We’ll pay more attention next time, because there definitely will be a next time.

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

_________________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and the author of “Your Credit Score.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Milford shooting; man charged with murder

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fight in Milford, police say. Matthew Miner was expected to be arraigned today. Police say he fatally shot Justin Spray yesterday afternoon during a fight on Edgefield Avenue. Officers arrived to find Spray lying on a front lawn...
MILFORD, NY
News 12

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Sales#Signage#Letgo#Offerup
News 12

Police: 2 charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder in a Bridgeport shooting, police say. Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tyler Ronan, of Georgia, and 26-year-old Tyrone Purcell, of Bridgeport. Both men are charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 42-year-old Bridgeport man who was critically injured yesterday. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

VIDEO: 3 men wanted for attack of woman in the Bronx

Police need help IDing and finding three individuals that are connected to the assault of a 37-year-old woman last Wednesday in the Bronx. According to police, the assault took place Wednesday night on the northwest corner of Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road. Police say the three suspects and the...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Newburgh man convicted of 2019 fatal shooting

A Newburgh man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting. Cornelius Stubbs, 50, faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced in September, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were charged in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Chelsea...
News 12

NYPD: 3 deadly shootings under investigation across Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating three separate deadly shootings across Brooklyn. In less than four hours Wednesday night, three people were shot and killed across the borough. The most recent was on Montauk Avenue in East New York at around 7 p.m. According to police, they got a 911 call that there was a man inside of 474 Montauk Ave. face down in a puddle of blood.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police find 2 missing kids in Yonkers

Police say they have found two kids who went missing from a Yonkers facility that offers support for troubled kids. Police say Dijon Johnson, 12, and James Everett, 14 left Andrus' Residential Treatment program without authorization on Monday. Local law enforcement were notified and the teens were located and returned...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy