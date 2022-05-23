Chick-fil-A Replacing The Fireplace In Paramus

Another Chick-fil-A may be coming to New Jersey, and it would replace a now-shuttered restaurant that was a Route 17 landmark in Paramus. The Paramus Borough Planning Board will vote next month on the construction of a Chick-fil-A in the space formerly occupied by The Fireplace, a beloved and iconic restaurant that closed last year after 65 years.
The storefront housing Dunkin’ Donuts, which closed recently after being a fixture in the area for decades, has a new tenant coming sometime in the near future. It will be fast casual bakery-café Paris Baguette, which continues it’s rapid expansion across the tri-state. They already have Bergen...
After taking a job as a doorman for more financial stability, Anthony Vasquez found himself laid off in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Since he and wife Tara Tully-Vasquez both have an extensive background in the food industry, they launched Rafaella’s as a ghost kitchen in Bergenfield, promoting meals catering, and more through social media.
Chef Ciro Iovine, owner of Song E Napule Pizzeria in Rutherford, is opening his second restaurant in the same town. The new place features Neapolitan street food, including panini, rustici, arancini and other Italian favorites. Vapo Forno will be baking a variety of fresh breads daily, along with doughnuts and other treats throughout the week.
Olga Kapakos, 72 and of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away in her home, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Olga was born in Stamford on August 19, 1949, to the late Angelo and Tessie Karas. She lived her whole life in Stamford, where she grew up with her brother Deno, graduated from Stamford High School, married her husband Dimitrios (Jimmy) Kapakos, and raised her two sons, George Kapakos (Sandra) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Angelo Kapakos (Donna) of Stratford, CT.
A 63-year-old dad from Paramus is being called "Superman" by his neighbors after he rescued a man from the lagoon outside their Jersey Shore summer home. Frank Rossini jumped into the muddy waters off Chadwick Beach in Lavallette, overlooking Barnegat Bay, to save the 80-something-year-old victim last Sunday, May 22, his daughter Christie Mendes tells Daily Voice.
A new ice cream pop-up shop is coming to Bergen County this summer. Cherry On Top Ice Cream Shop opens on June 8 for the summer season, according to an announcement on Instagram. They'll serve assorted flavors of Nasto's "Old World" Premium Ice Cream, as first reported by BoozyBurbs.com. Nasto's...
A fleeing getaway car full of ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Bergen County homeowner who'd stopped them from stealing his luxury SUV, authorities said. The resident called police with the license plate number of the car that had just missed him outside his home, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.
The body of a 33-year-old burglary suspect who tried to swim across the Passaic River as an escape was pulled from the water Thursday, May 26, authorities said.Hector L. Nieves was reported missing by his 24-year-old wife early this week, shortly after he burglarized a truck, Kearny police said.The…
A jumper who was hanging off the side of the new Tappan Zee Bridge near the Westchester side was rescued by law enforcement. The incident took place on the bridge in the Tarrytown area around 10 a.m., Friday, May 27. State police confirmed the person was rescued but had few...
UPDATE: A Fair Lawn man accused of shooting his uncle dead in the Bronx earlier this month was being held on Riker’s Island after being extradited to New York from New Jersey to face justice, authorities said. Jonathan Mejia, 24, was brought from the Bergen County Jail to Bronx...
Firefighters quickly stopped a Wednesday afternoon blaze from doing serious damage to the interior of a Fair Lawn home. The two-alarm fire severely damaged the front of the 32nd Street residence just off southbound Route 208. A passerby sustained a minor injury trying to put out the flames shortly after...
With all of the new businesses that have blossomed in the Hudson Valley, there's now so much to choose from. However, each establishment has its own "vibe" to it. From the owners and staff to the ambiance and setting and most importantly, the food, they are all unique. In addition...
A motorist was hurt in a Jersey Shore crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27 on Middletown Road near Bayonet Farms in Holmdel, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said the crash resulted in injuries. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
A driver told police he apparently blacked out before his sedan rammed into a Paramus home Thursday morning. An EMS unit attended to the disoriented Volvo driver following the mishap on Prospect Avenue just off Spring Valley Road and westbound Route 4 shortly after 11:30 a.m. He was taken to...
