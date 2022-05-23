ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Chick-fil-A Replacing The Fireplace In Paramus

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Chick-fil-A Photo Credit: brewsandburritos Instagram

Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is replacing The Fireplace on Route 17 in Paramus, sources tell Daily Voice.

The Fireplace closed in July 2021, bringing hundreds of nostalgic customers to the burger joint for one last bite.

Chick-fil-A has been rapidly expanding across North Jersey, having recently opened a location in Hackensack.

No word yet on an opening date.

