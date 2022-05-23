Police find missing Warwick woman’s car, search home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police were seen investigating at a home on Staples Avenue Monday, and 12 News has learned it’s connected to the recent disappearance of a woman .

Police said 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was known to frequent the home, but no further information was provided.

Lester was last seen in the Apponaug section of the city on the night of May 16. She’s described as a white female who stands 5-foot-7 and has a slim to medium build, brown eyes, and spotty balding or brown hair, but she may be wearing a wig.

Police have confirmed that they found Lester’s red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck Monday morning in the Kent Hospital parking lot.

Lester’s family hired a private investigator to look into her disappearance, telling 12 News that it’s unlike her to disappear, especially without telling anyone where she’s going.

“She’s never had an issue where she’s gone off on her own, taken off without maintaining contact with the people that she spoke with on a daily basis,” Stan Vogt from Four Seasons Investigations said. “It’s definitely out of character from what I can tell and what I’ve been told.”

Lester’s dog was found roaming the area of Elmwood Avenue on May 18, according to police.

Anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4233 or (401) 468-4200.

