Fast and Furious movie planning is like a DnD campaign says Vin Diesel

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVin Diesel is keeping us all up to date on Fast and Furious 10 through his Instagram account, and his latest post provides yet more insight. The action movie star states that planning out the Fast and Furious movies is like outlining a DnD campaign, before waxing lyrical about a returning...

www.thedigitalfix.com

