Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson were just a few players who broke out in a big way for fantasy managers last year. Many did foresee Hurts’ (who finished sixth in fantasy points per game among QBs) solid season because of what he can do on the ground. However, most didn’t think Samuel was going to see as much volume as he got, especially when it came to San Francisco using him as a running back often in the season’s second half. Nobody outside of the 49ers’ organization knew how much of a difference-maker he could be as a tailback — a trait that ultimately propelled him to finish as the WR2 in half PPR. Lastly, absolutely no one expected Cordarrelle Patterson to have by far the best campaign of his career, finishing as the RB9 in half-PPR formats in his age-30 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO