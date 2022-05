GM accepted more new sold orders for the Chevy Malibu than usual this month as the automaker looks to get more examples of the mid-size sedan into dealers’ hands. The American automaker processed roughly 20,000 additional orders for the Chevy Malibu throughout May, GM Authority has learned, which should help clear the backlog that some dealers are currently experiencing. GM has been operating on just eight days’ worth of Chevy Malibu supply since March after production of the four-door was idled for the better part of the 2021 calendar year as a direct result of the ongoing global semiconductor microchip shortage. A 60-day supply is considered optimal in the U.S. auto industry.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO