BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center’s chief medical officer says COVID-19 infection rates are on the way back up in Whatcom County. “There was a time at St. Joe’s when we got to zero COVID patients and we are at 14 patients today,” said Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi. “And what that tells me is that this disease is still there and it can still make people sick and can still cause death.”

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO