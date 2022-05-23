Update: Sullivan man ejected from rollover crash, flown to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a single vehicle rollover crash in southern Vigo County.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. Monday along Cottom Drive near Briggs Street in southern Vigo County.





Troopers believe that the driver was headed westbound on Cottom Drive when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his 2013 International water tanker. Preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then drove off the south side of the roadway, striking a culvert.

Upon leaving the roadway the vehicle rolled approximately three to five times, which caused the ejection of the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, a 48-year-old Sullivan man, was flown by air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Linton Volunteer Fire Department, Trans Care, as well as Peffley and Hinshaw.

