The Russian military assault on Severodonetsk has left some 1,500 people dead and destroyed 60% of buildings, the eastern Ukrainian city's mayor said Thursday, per AP. The big picture: Russian forces have for days been trying to encircle Severodonetsk, the last remaining major city in the Luhansk region of the Donbas under Ukrainian control. Stryuk said there were up to 13,000 residents in the city and only 12 were evacuated on Thursday, AP reports.

MILITARY ・ 12 HOURS AGO