A driver broke Florida’s ‘Move Over’ law. Then he was arrested for what was in his car

A Florida sheriff’s office has some advice for drug dealers on the road: Steer clear of law enforcement.

On Facebook, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted a few pictures of Wednesday’s arrest. According to authorities, a Texas driver did not move over from a stopped patrol car on Interstate 95, which is against the law.

The Florida Mover Over Law requires drivers to maneuver over one lane — or reduce speed if isn’t safe to do so — for “any stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights.”

Anthony Diaz, from Katy, Texas, didn’t do that, according to cops. When the stopped deputy pulled Diaz over for not moving aside, he said he found drugs in the suspect’s vehicle.

How much? Approximately 17 pounds of marijuana — individually packaged in one-pound amounts — as well as 130 grams of THC wax (a highly concentrated form of tetrahydrocannabinol, the main intoxicating drug found in cannabis) that was also packaged for sale and delivery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pictures of the massive amount of drugs can be seen on the hood of the Osceola County patrol car, with the arresting deputy posing nearby.

Instead of getting issued a citation for his vehicular transgression, Diaz wound up arrested. He was taken to the Brevard County Jail on a total bond of $30,000 on various possession charges, according to court records.

“As if being a drug dealer is not bad enough, Diaz put our deputies at risk and the citizens who were stopped on the side of the road because he couldn’t obey our Move Over Law that is designed to keep everyone safe during traffic stops and roadside issues,” concludes the agency’s post.

