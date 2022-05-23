ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

A driver broke Florida’s ‘Move Over’ law. Then he was arrested for what was in his car

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adYiz_0fnMM0Xa00

A Florida sheriff’s office has some advice for drug dealers on the road: Steer clear of law enforcement.

On Facebook, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted a few pictures of Wednesday’s arrest. According to authorities, a Texas driver did not move over from a stopped patrol car on Interstate 95, which is against the law.

The Florida Mover Over Law requires drivers to maneuver over one lane — or reduce speed if isn’t safe to do so — for “any stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights.”

Anthony Diaz, from Katy, Texas, didn’t do that, according to cops. When the stopped deputy pulled Diaz over for not moving aside, he said he found drugs in the suspect’s vehicle.

How much? Approximately 17 pounds of marijuana — individually packaged in one-pound amounts — as well as 130 grams of THC wax (a highly concentrated form of tetrahydrocannabinol, the main intoxicating drug found in cannabis) that was also packaged for sale and delivery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pictures of the massive amount of drugs can be seen on the hood of the Osceola County patrol car, with the arresting deputy posing nearby.

Instead of getting issued a citation for his vehicular transgression, Diaz wound up arrested. He was taken to the Brevard County Jail on a total bond of $30,000 on various possession charges, according to court records.

“As if being a drug dealer is not bad enough, Diaz put our deputies at risk and the citizens who were stopped on the side of the road because he couldn’t obey our Move Over Law that is designed to keep everyone safe during traffic stops and roadside issues,” concludes the agency’s post.

READ MORE: A Florida cop on DUI detail sees another DUI suspect driving straight at him

Comments / 32

I'm Number One!!
3d ago

that pull over law has caused more accidents and injured more, from this who don't permit the driver to pull over one lane, and cause a pile up when it causes a chain reaction from getting rear ended by others

Reply(1)
8
Gypsyjag
2d ago

I’m glad somebody is getting in trouble over that new law. I wish they would enforce it in Northwest Florida a lot better

Reply
2
Related
hernandosun.com

Woman caught smuggling undocumented men into Florida

A Texas woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly smuggling six undocumented immigrant men from Houston to Tampa. The arrest is the latest in a string of incidents involving accused human smugglers caught along I-75 in Brooksville over the course of several months. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
850wftl.com

Missouri woman visiting Florida leaves dogs to suffer in hot vehicle

A 25-year-old Missouri woman is facing animal cruelty after she left her dogs in a hot car while visiting a Florida restaurant. Tesia White was taken into custody in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday after authorities were informed that left her Goldendoodle, a boxer, and two Goldendoodle puppies in her car with no air conditioning and the windows rolled up.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Osceola County, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10NEWS

Florida man found guilty after admitting to killing bear cub

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man says he just "wanted to scare" a bear cub he shot and killed in 2020 in a Collier County neighborhood, court records show. Kyle Stevens, 29, was sentenced to six months probation after neighbors and wildlife experts took the stand at his trial on Wednesday.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Move Over Law#Interstate 95#Drugs#Acco
newstalkflorida.com

What Happens after a Person is Arrested in Florida?

An arrest can be a terrifying and unsettling experience. You don’t know what to do next, and you’re unsure what your future will hold. However, Florida criminal defense attorneys advise that you try to keep calm and abide by the Miranda rights that the arresting officer should have recited to you, especially the one about not speaking without a lawyer present. That is because an attorney will be there to protect your rights and make sure that you don’t say anything that can incriminate you. An attorney will also provide a robust defense to get your charges dropped or reduced.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
4K+
Followers
940
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy