New Cumberland, PA

Search for fairies on the New Cumberland Fairy Door Trail

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — This summer, New Cumberland is hosting a Fairy Door Trail for those who believe in the mystical, or those who just enjoy imagining the not-entirely-mundane.

The fifth annual New Cumberland Fairy Door Trail runs from June 13 through Aug. 12, according to a press release about the activity from the New Cumberland Business & Professional Group.

Starting June 7, participants can get a Fairy Door Trail Passport from any of the places listed here and then search for fairy doors at New Cumberland businesses.

Those who can fill in the names of each fairy resident in their passports can turn in the completed document to Oxford Hall Celtic Shop to receive a certificate of completion and fairy treats. Participants who turn in their completed passports will also be entered to win additional prizes.

More information about the Fairy Door Trail and the New Cumberland B&PG can be found here .

