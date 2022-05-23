ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Mom accuses soccer league of racial bias over hair accessories

By Samson Tamijani
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzkYh_0fnMI3Kb00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County mom is outraged after she says her young daughter was warned not to have hair beads in her hair or risk being excluded from recreational soccer activities in what she considers a racially motivated incident.

More News from WRBL

Alecia Clay told News 19 that her 8-year-old daughter Anslie was getting a kick out of her first season of recreational soccer in north Madison County’s chapter of American Youth Soccer Organization ( AYSO ), after also enjoying various other sports.

LaGrange College advances to NCAA Division III Super Regionals

“She’s made some really good friendships out of it and, up until this point, all has been well,” Clay said.

Clay said two weeks after getting Anslie’s hair braided with small beads for her birthday, the AYSO soccer coach took the child aside alone during a practice.

“With no parental guidance at all…she was told that if she wanted to play on Saturday she would have to take her hair down or she could not play,” Clay said. “He then proceeded to refer to her as ‘the noisy-haired little girl’ in front of the entire team throughout that practice and ultimately humiliated my daughter and embarrassed her to the point where she wasn’t comfortable playing. The other teammates would join in with teasing, taking from the coach’s example.”

Clay said she hasn’t received support from other parents in the league since the incident, and that the league offered little resolution.

Central wins Class 7A State Championship

“That director told me that ultimately he was sorry my daughter experienced that, but with it being so late in the season their hands were tied, there was nothing he could do,” Clay said.

Numerous youth sports governing bodies in other states have rescinded bans on hair beads in recent years after outcries of racial insensitivity, but AYSO’s rules clarify little info if any when it comes to items in hair.

The director of north Madison County’s chapter of AYSO referred News 19 to its national offices in California, which sent a statement reading,

“AYSO is committed to be an inclusive organization, but we regret how this situation has been handled with Ms. Clay and her daughter. It is never our intention to make any player, parent or volunteer feel excluded or singled out. We understand the sensitivity of this issue and others like it, and are committed to educating and training our volunteers to ensure this does not occur in the future. We will continue to dialogue with Ms. Clay to find a resolution.”

Blistering speeds at fastest Indy 500 qualifying since 1996

For Clay, any ideas brought forth in the future won’t heal the emotional harm she says is already affecting her daughter.

“You can give me my money back at this point, but you cannot give me my daughter’s spirit back. You cannot give me my daughter’s love for the game back. You cannot give my daughter her love for her hair back to her. And now I as a parent – I’m left to repair those emotional damages and trauma ultimately.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Levi Randolph Summer Classic returns to Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Alabama standout and current professional basketball player, Levi Randolph, is preparing for his second annual Backdoor Basketball Camp on June 25 for his hometown community. The event will be hosted at Randolph’s alma mater, Bob Jones, and will feature multiple events. The youth basketball camp...
MADISON, AL
WRBL News 3

Birmingham Starbucks becomes first in Alabama to unionize

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Starbucks in Birmingham has become the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the 20th Street South Starbucks who supported the unionization effort said the vote was overwhelming, 27-1. A representative of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) confirmed the preliminary results. “I am thankful to both our community […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, AL
Sports
Madison County, AL
Society
State
California State
City
Clay, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Ninikitty

What’s changed 10 years after deadly UAH shootings?

2010 University of Alabama in Huntsville shootinghttps://advancelocal-adapter-image-uploads.s3.amazonaws.com/image.al.com/home/bama-media/width2048/i. At the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UA Huntsville) in Huntsville, Alabama, three people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting on February 12, 2010. During the course of a routine meeting of the biology department attended by approximately 12 individuals, a professor stood up and began shooting those closest to her with a 9-millimeter handgun. Amy Bishop, a biology professor at the university and the sole suspect, was charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Casey White retains new team of attorneys

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a former corrections officer, has new attorneys to represent him. A note of appearance was filed in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The defense team is comprised of Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Youth Sports#Racial Bias#Volunteers#The League#Racial Injustice#Racism#Whnt#Wrbl Alecia Clay#Ayso#Lagrange College#Ncaa Division Iii
CBS 42

Woman charged with killing man in Ensley shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in Ensley Monday night. Tykirel Jordan, 24, was charged with capital murder in the death of Alpatrick Mckinstry, 32. According to BPD, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of 60th Street just after […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
WAFF

Individual hit by car, minor injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday. The incident occurred at Lowe Avenue and Madison Street a little after 12:30 p.m. The person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

5 all-inclusive wedding venues in North Alabama for easy planning

From food and flowers to decorations and photography, wedding planning is no piece of cake. We have one word for you: all-inclusive. To make your wedding planning simple, we researched dreamy wedding venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Out of the hundreds we discovered, here are our top five picks in North Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Former Police Horse passed away Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department announced via Facebook that a former mounted horse passed away Monday at the age of 26. According to the post, the horse’s name was Bullet, he started with the Florence Police Department in 2005 and went on to serve for 17 years.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

R.A. Hubbard to host final graduation ceremony

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past few days, thousands of students in the Tennessee Valley have graduated. On Thursday, a small group of R.A. Hubbard High School students will take the stage as well, as the school closes behind them for good. This is a time of transition...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy