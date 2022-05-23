ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Moonage Daydream': David Bowie reflects on life in teaser trailer for documentary

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oApwE_0fnMGmGz00

May 23 (UPI) -- Neon is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Moonage Daydream.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the film Monday featuring footage of singer and actor David Bowie, who died at age 69 in 2016.

In the preview, Bowie reflects on life as footage from his life and career is shown.

"All people no matter who they are all wish they'd appreciated life more. It's what you do in life that's important, not how much time you have or what you wish you'd done," the star says.

Moonage Daydream is described as a "cinematic odyssey" exploring Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey. The film features never-before-seen footage and performances from Bowie's career, along with 40 remastered songs.

The documentary is the first film to be sanctioned by the Bowie Estate, which gave total access to the singer's archives.

Moonage Daydream is written, directed and produced by Brett Morgen. The film opens in theaters in the fall.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Boys' Jensen Ackles refused to film season 3 scene

The Boys is well known for going to extremes, but it seems there was one scene that went way too far for new star Jensen Ackles. The Supernatural star is boarding the Amazon Prime series for season 3, taking on the role of original supe Soldier Boy. Speaking to Entertainment...
MOVIES
EW.com

Elvis the god is born in new Elvis trailer

Elvis has entered the building. On Monday, Warner Bros. dropped the second trailer for Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Elvis, a unique take on rock'n'roll icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). In the new trailer, we see Elvis defying warnings to give a sexually charged performance at a rally before diving into...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Brett Morgen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Theaters#Film Star#Neon#The Bowie Estate
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Happened to Meg Ryan? The Actress Admittedly Felt “Isolated” During Her Fame

From the late 1980s to the late 1990s, Meg Ryan was one of the entertainment industry’s “it girls.” The Fairfield, Conn. native stood out for her striking blue eyes and big smile, as well as her passion and talent for acting. After landing a role in the soap opera As the World Turns, Meg went on to star in some of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, including When Harry Met Sally, Joe Versus the Volcano, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
362K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy