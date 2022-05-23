'Moonage Daydream': David Bowie reflects on life in teaser trailer for documentary

May 23 (UPI) -- Neon is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Moonage Daydream.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the film Monday featuring footage of singer and actor David Bowie, who died at age 69 in 2016.

In the preview, Bowie reflects on life as footage from his life and career is shown.

"All people no matter who they are all wish they'd appreciated life more. It's what you do in life that's important, not how much time you have or what you wish you'd done," the star says.

Moonage Daydream is described as a "cinematic odyssey" exploring Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey. The film features never-before-seen footage and performances from Bowie's career, along with 40 remastered songs.

The documentary is the first film to be sanctioned by the Bowie Estate, which gave total access to the singer's archives.

Moonage Daydream is written, directed and produced by Brett Morgen. The film opens in theaters in the fall.