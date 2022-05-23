ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Brownwood Lions Advance to State 7 on 7 Tournament

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday at the Ponder qualifier, held at Justin Northwest High School – Brownwood...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Football Officials Needed in Pecan Valley Chapter

Pecan Valley Football Chapter in Brownwood are needing officials for the upcoming 2022 football season. This is a great opportunity to earn extra income for anyone 16 and over. 16 and 17 year olds can sign up as an auxiliary member and call sub varsity, must be 18 to call Varsity. Training is provided and rule books will be issued. You will be required to pay a state due to TASO (Texas Association of Sports Officials), and buy your uniform. Local dues have been waived for the 2022 season and there will not be a cost for the clinic for 1st year Officials. If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text Bradley Eoff @ 325-998-0262.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

BHS Graduation Tonight

The Brownwood High School Class of 2022 will graduate tonight (Friday, May 27) at Gordon Wood Stadium starting at 7:00 pm. The temperature is forecast to be in the low 90’s with a light south breeze and clear skies. The event will also be streamed online at www.brownwoodisd.org/bhsgraduation.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood Summer Sports Camps Start May 31

Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions summer sports camps kick off May 31, with 10 scheduled to take place by the end of the June. The camp schedule and additional information is as follows:. Football. May 31-June 2. $45. 8:30 to 10 a.m. – Kindergarten-3rd Grade. 10 to 11:30 a.m....
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Rodeo is June 2-4

The 58th Annual Brown County Rodeo is one week away, June 2nd through the 4th. To kickoff rodeo week activities, a downtown kickoff party will be held this Saturday, May 28 from 6 to 11 pm behind Teddy’s Brewhau and on Baker Street from Hawkins to Fisk. The event will feature Guthrie Kennard performing, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, jump house and a variety of vendors.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, TX
Education
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Decatur, TX
City
Ponder, TX
Brownwood, TX
Sports
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Education
Decatur, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
Kiss 103.1 FM

KISD Welcomes A Brand New Principal To Killeen, Texas

Even though the summer has started for Killeen, Texas, Gateway Middle School will be prepared for the for the 2020 to 2023 school year with a brand new, ready-to-educate principal. WHAT IS SO GREAT ABOUT SHARITA HERRERA?. A big warm welcome is needed for Ms. Sharita Herrera. Herrera has had...
KILLEEN, TX
koxe.com

Roger Brent Pfuntner, 63, of Rochelle

Date of Death: Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Rochelle. Parents: Thomas Edward Pfuntner and Georgia Evelyn (Freitag) Pfuntner. Married: Patricia Jane “Pat” Magavern on Nov. 17, 2019 in Canyon Lake, TX. Church: Sunset Ridge Church of Christ. Occupation: worked for the Texas Parks & Wildlife...
ROCHELLE, TX
KEAN 105

One Of The First Houses Ever Built In Abilene Is Still Standing

When Abilene was first settled, most settlers lived in tents or covered wagons. It is believed that the oldest still-standing home in Abilene, Texas is at 342 Poplar Street on Abilene's southside. The home was built in 1882, by Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Watson who came from Kentucky and settled in Abilene, According to the Stone Owl Institute.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Richard Dale Young, 86, of Brady

Date of Death: Friday, May 6, 2022 in Brady, Texas. Parents: George Dewey Young and Lilly Belle (Anders) Young. Church: longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Brady and was an ordained deacon for many years. Occupation: Master Electrician and worked for Bill Dodds Electrical Contractors for. several years and...
BRADY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Highschoolsports#Brownwood Lions Advance#Athletic Complex
koxe.com

Workday Saturday at Rocky Creek Cemetery

This Saturday, Memorial Day Weekend, Keep Brownwood Beautiful is partnering with the Young Professionals of Brown County for a workday at Rocky Creek Cemetery in honor of the fallen soldiers laid to rest there. Come volunteer for a few hours on Saturday, May 28th, at 8:00 am. Meet up at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Glenda Dale Bruton, 70, of Baird

Glenda Dale Bruton, age 70, of Baird peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at a nursing facility in Abilene. Memorial Services for Glenda will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BAIRD, TX
WacoTrib.com

'Spread Love not Violence' festival set for Saturday in Waco

A Greater Waco festival to “Spread Love not Violence” set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2020 Richter Ave. has been organized by Johnny Berry II of Trinity Sports Organization. “In response to all the increased violence in the Waco area, we wanted to show people...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
koxe.com

Texas Parks and Wildlife Awards Trail Grant in Brown County

AUSTIN – During Thursday’s meeting, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $4.8 million dollars in grants funding 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state. The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation in Brown County received a $188,000 grant for the Texas 4-H Center...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
asurampage.com

A Message from President Hawkins: Porter Henderson Library

Ram Fam and Supporters (past, present, and future),. There have been a number of concerns recently expressed by faculty, students, alumni, and community members who have interpreted the transition and updates to the Porter Henderson Library to involve a complete withdrawal of all physical library holdings. Please rest assured there have not been any previous, current, or future plans to completely remove all of the printed books, reference volumes, and other physical materials that are currently housed in the Porter Henderson Library.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Are You Moving To Temple, Texas? Be Aware of These Annoying Things

The thought of moving anywhere other than where you live currently is annoying. Whether you're settled in comfortably or genuinely looking to make a change, no one likes all the lifting, packing, and worrying over how it's going to go. I recently moved from Alabama to Temple, Texas, and while live here has been pleasant so far, the actual moving part...not so much.
TEMPLE, TX
ktxs.com

Rain and storm reports from Monday and Tuesday

BIG COUNTRY — Rounds of showers and thunderstorms moved through our area on Monday, May 23rd and Tuesday, May 24th of this week. This brought our area much needed rainfall to help out our drought conditions, but it also brought some severe weather along with it. There were several...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy