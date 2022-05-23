Brownwood Lions Advance to State 7 on 7 Tournament

Pecan Valley Football Chapter in Brownwood are needing officials for the upcoming 2022 football season. This is a great opportunity to earn extra income for anyone 16 and over. 16 and 17 year olds can sign up as an auxiliary member and call sub varsity, must be 18 to call Varsity. Training is provided and rule books will be issued. You will be required to pay a state due to TASO (Texas Association of Sports Officials), and buy your uniform. Local dues have been waived for the 2022 season and there will not be a cost for the clinic for 1st year Officials. If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text Bradley Eoff @ 325-998-0262.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO