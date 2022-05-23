Man Found Dead in Parking Lot at My Chemical Romance Show
By Chad Childers
Loudwire
4 days ago
While My Chemical Romance's reunion tour has mostly been notable for the music, on Saturday (May 21) police discovered a dead body had been found in a car park being used by Milton Keynes stadium for the band's shows. According to the MK Citizen, the body had been discovered...
Police say they are 'very concerned' after a teenage girl went missing in Blackpool. Lancashire police says it is trying to find Reah Hall, who went missing in the coastal resort in the county last night. Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the 14 year old's welfare after...
A WOMAN facing charges of abusing her late sister’s dead corpse is wanted by police after failing to turn up to her pretrial hearing, according to reports. Authorities in Texas have issued a warrant after Debbie Sue Himes failed to attend the court date originally scheduled for February this year.
On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20.
With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river.
The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle.
Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
A MUM has said she will be "forever in debt" to her hero dog who savaged two men after they attempted to abduct her daughter. Molly, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, chased down the evil abductors after they grabbed the two-year-old in the street. But the sickos were stopped in their...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a missing Moses Lake woman who was found dead in a sleeping bag and covered by tree limbs and leaves has been positively identified, according to the Moses Lake Police Department. Police said 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos, who was identified by the Spokane...
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a home in Melbourne's outer east. Emergency services were called to the Patrick Avenue address, in Croydon North, about 10.15pm on Saturday to reports of an assault. 'Paramedics worked on a woman found with critical injuries,' a...
A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
Two 11-year-old twin girls who went missing from their home overnight have been found safe and well. Leicestershire Police said officers were alerted to the disappearance of the sisters, from Mountsorrel, shortly after 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
At least 15 students were injured and a man is fighting for his life following a crash involving a school bus, car and dump truck in North Carolina on Wednesday morning. Paramedics at the scene in Charlotte confirmed that 15 of the 17 injured were students from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) and one of the drivers had sustained life-threatening injuries, WSOC reported.
A grandfather is scared to let his grandchildren play on his lawn after a string of cars have crashed in his garden. Scott Thomas, 54, says he's fed-up at replacing his fence and replanting trees after they have been destroyed on three occasions. The grandfather-of-seven is now demanding the council...
A motorcyclist called his family for help when he got stuck in whiteout conditions, Utah police said. He was later found dead. Blake Baxter, a 65-year-old from Springville, Utah, went riding in Maple Canyon on Sunday, May 8, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said. He left his home at...
Police have formally identified a teenage boy who drowned while swimming in a river with his friends after school. Kane Edwards, 13, had entered the River Tawe in Swansea but soon got into difficulty and was dragged under the flowing water. His school friends were unable to find him before...
Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found after a desperate police search. The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Lambeth, London at 6pm. A relative who had gone to check on the twins...
A West Australian woman has been charged with murder over the death of a 14-month-old boy who is related to her. The boy was found unresponsive at a home in Madora Bay, south of Perth, when police attended in relation to a noise complaint early on Wednesday. 'The attending officers...
The 15-year-old girl whose disappearance sparked a nationwide man-hunt has been found safe and well, MailOnline can reveal. Maddie Thomas vanished without trace from the Southmead area of Bristol last month leading detectives to fear that she may have been abducted. Avon and Somerset Police last night made a nationwide...
A runaway Manchester schoolgirl who refused to tell her parents where she went has been found, cops confirmed. Greater Manchester Police told MailOnline just after 8.30pm on Friday night that Nikola Smitlova, 12, was 'safe and well'. The force had issued an urgent appeal and said it was concerned for...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man arrested after a car driving an estimated 100 mph ran through a corral and instantly killed two 3-year-old boys playing in the enclosed area. The man arrested...
Comments / 3