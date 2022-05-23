Regional college campuses offering big opportunities

Charm sits upon a 56-acre old horse farm has been transformed into an enchanting, open-air vintage market full of one-of-a-kind pieces, gifts, clothing, vintage furniture and home décor from 115+ makers and shops, 40 of those being NEW to Charm for the first time ever. · While the majority of Charm vendors are from Ohio, many new ones will be traveling from Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois. · Charm also has a new 2022 charitable beneficiary - HER Cincinnati - a partnership centered around a shared vision to holistically support, empower and uplift women. · $1 of every Charm at the Farm ticket purchased throughout 2022 will directly support HER Cincinnati to provide housing, education and recovery services that empower women to break cycles of poverty, addiction, and human trafficking. · Charm has also partnered with several local Pure Barre fitness studios (Cincinnati-Oakley, Mason and Dayton) to co-host $5 Pure Barre fitness classes at the farm immediately prior to market hours on Saturday of each Charm weekend this year. · Charmers will find more hand-painted artwork, pottery, metalwork, woodwork, plants, kids and baby gifts, trendy and "boho" style décor than ever before. There will also be more covered seating options and expanded lounge spaces, and face painting and crafts for kids. · There will also several food and drink options including fruit tea, coffee, tacos, BBQ, flatbreads, mac and cheese, pizza, kettle corn, Street Pops, and healthy options as well.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO