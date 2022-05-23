ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Regional college campuses offering big opportunities

By Katie Kapusta
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio — For students at regional and community colleges, it’s not always the typical college experience. But for students at Miami University’s regional campuses, they’re making sure they still get hands-on experiences. What You Need To Know. Miami University regional campuses offer many programs...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Education
WKRC

Ohio brewery buys shuttered Rivertown space for $4.3 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Ohio craft brewer with locations in Dayton and Troy is opening its first Cincinnati-area brewery in the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space. Moeller Brew Barn, which opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015 and has since expanded to Troy, is taking over the former...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe

Brewery expects to open later this year, offer variety of beers, menu items. A Monroe brewery that closed earlier this year is being brought back to life by another Ohio brewery. Moeller Brew Barn announced plans Wednesday afternoon to expand and add an additional taproom and brewery in the former...
MONROE, OH
Fox 19

Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns June10-12

Charm sits upon a 56-acre old horse farm has been transformed into an enchanting, open-air vintage market full of one-of-a-kind pieces, gifts, clothing, vintage furniture and home décor from 115+ makers and shops, 40 of those being NEW to Charm for the first time ever. · While the majority of Charm vendors are from Ohio, many new ones will be traveling from Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois. · Charm also has a new 2022 charitable beneficiary - HER Cincinnati - a partnership centered around a shared vision to holistically support, empower and uplift women. · $1 of every Charm at the Farm ticket purchased throughout 2022 will directly support HER Cincinnati to provide housing, education and recovery services that empower women to break cycles of poverty, addiction, and human trafficking. · Charm has also partnered with several local Pure Barre fitness studios (Cincinnati-Oakley, Mason and Dayton) to co-host $5 Pure Barre fitness classes at the farm immediately prior to market hours on Saturday of each Charm weekend this year. · Charmers will find more hand-painted artwork, pottery, metalwork, woodwork, plants, kids and baby gifts, trendy and "boho" style décor than ever before. There will also be more covered seating options and expanded lounge spaces, and face painting and crafts for kids. · There will also several food and drink options including fruit tea, coffee, tacos, BBQ, flatbreads, mac and cheese, pizza, kettle corn, Street Pops, and healthy options as well.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Eclectiques Antique Mall reopens with new owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After growing up in the business, a central Ohio woman and her husband are working to expand their love of the antique world for others to discover. Abbey Simeral is the new co-owner of Eclectiques Antique Mall in Columbus. Her family owns Heart of Ohio Antique...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Two Dayton-area attractions make national summer travel list

Two attractions right here in the Dayton area were among a list of the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming, an online travel guide. ✈The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest aviation museum featuring more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, as well as thousands of artifacts. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with free admission and parking.
WKRC

Revitalization or gentrification? Growth in aging neighborhoods means some feel pushed out

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The growing pains of aging Cincinnati neighborhoods is causing a flashpoint in West Price Hill. There are some businesses being displaced to make way for a restaurant and brewery. Some call it revitalization; others call it gentrification. Either way, when agencies try to improve neighborhoods, there are often businesses that are not part of those plans that feel like they are getting pushed out.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: At the street fair

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 25, 1959:. ‘Heavy Vote Expected in Little Rock School Poll’. “LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The controversy over school integration in Little Rock reaches another critical point today with a school board recall election. “At stake were all six...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A painting at the Cincinnati Art Museum is stoking debate because some say it crosses the line. The painting is part of the exhibit “Black and Brown Faces: Paying Homage To.”. Titled “Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop,” it shows Winnie the Pooh with...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

The BMW Store is providing giveaways to help support one's passion

At Cincinnati Refined, we love to feature local people, products and services inspired by a passion and purpose. We've teamed up with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," to provide one giveaway per quarter that helps to support someone's passion. Register below to tell us a little about yourself and a passion you're pursuing (or would like to pursue in the future). We'll select one person per quarter to be the lucky recipient of an exclusive experience and editorial coverage that helps support your passion. The first winner will be selected at midnight June 15, 2022. Click here to enter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman makes Broadway debut in 'Wicked'

NEW YORK — All theater lovers dream of making their Broadway debut, but few get to see that dream realized. Even fewer get to debut in one of the top Broadway productions of our time. One Cincinnati woman is not just defying odds, she’s defying gravity. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

